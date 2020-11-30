Why Millie Bobby Brown has deleted her TikTok - Dexerto

Millie Bobby Brown deleted her TikTok account and her fans have been left wondering what happened that led to her departure.

Millie Bobby Brown exploded in popularity after all the success of Stranger Things in the past few years. However, fans have been drawn to her bright and bubbly personality too, and she’s developed a big presence on social media

Millie Bobby Brown has almost 40 million followers on Instagram. It was always her biggest platform. However, her TikTok was incredibly popular too. It featured all kinds of content, including clips of her singing, dancing, and recreating viral trends like a normal teenager.

She has now deleted her TikTok, which came as a huge surprise to her millions of followers, and many are left wondering if and when she’ll return to the video-sharing platform.

Nothing stopped her fans from speculating about some of the reasons why she might have disabled her account, which had around 16.2 million followers, and 158.4 million clip likes.

Although she didn’t address the situation directly, Millie appeared to post a short explanation to her Instagram story, saying “realizing that surrounding yourself with positivity is the happiest way of living! No hate, and only love. Remember to be kind. Thank you.”

It’s not the first time Brown has deleted a social media account either. She deleted her Twitter account all the way back in 2018 due to a series of “disgusting” memes, and she may very well have done the same this time around too.

Of course, her TikTok videos will be sorely missed. They always managed to brighten people’s days. Still, it’s important to remember there’s an actual person behind the spotlight.