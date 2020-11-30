 Why Millie Bobby Brown has deleted her TikTok - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Why Millie Bobby Brown has deleted her TikTok

Published: 30/Nov/2020 7:09 Updated: 30/Nov/2020 11:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Millie Bobby Brown Deleted TikTok
Millie Bobby Brown

Share

Millie Bobby Brown TikTok

Millie Bobby Brown deleted her TikTok account and her fans have been left wondering what happened that led to her departure.

Millie Bobby Brown exploded in popularity after all the success of Stranger Things in the past few years. However, fans have been drawn to her bright and bubbly personality too, and she’s developed a big presence on social media

Millie Bobby Brown has almost 40 million followers on Instagram. It was always her biggest platform. However, her TikTok was incredibly popular too. It featured all kinds of content, including clips of her singing, dancing, and recreating viral trends like a normal teenager.

She has now deleted her TikTok, which came as a huge surprise to her millions of followers, and many are left wondering if and when she’ll return to the video-sharing platform.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown)

Nothing stopped her fans from speculating about some of the reasons why she might have disabled her account, which had around 16.2 million followers, and 158.4 million clip likes.

Although she didn’t address the situation directly, Millie appeared to post a short explanation to her Instagram story, saying “realizing that surrounding yourself with positivity is the happiest way of living! No hate, and only love. Remember to be kind. Thank you.”

Millie Bobby Brown deletes TikTok
Instagram: Millie Bobby Brown
Millie posted an explanation on Instagram

It’s not the first time Brown has deleted a social media account either. She deleted her Twitter account all the way back in 2018 due to a series of “disgusting” memes, and she may very well have done the same this time around too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown)

Of course, her TikTok videos will be sorely missed. They always managed to brighten people’s days. Still, it’s important to remember there’s an actual person behind the spotlight. 

Entertainment

NHL star Evander Kane wants to “wreck” Jake Paul in Vegas boxing match

Published: 30/Nov/2020 5:36 Updated: 30/Nov/2020 5:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jake Paul Evander Kane Boxing
Stan Szeto (USA Today) / Joe Scarnici (Triller)

Share

Jake Paul

Many people have called out Jale Paul after he mopped the floor with Nate Robinson, but it’s hard to name a better candidate than NHL star Evander Kane, who said he’s keen to “wreck” him in the ring. 

Jake Paul set the world on fire after knocking out Nate Robinson in two rounds during the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout. He was the bigger and more experienced fighter, but he still put on an absolute clinic.

In his post-fight interview, Jake Paul was riding a high and laid down a series of ambitious challenges. He listed everyone from Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis to his brother, Logan Paul.

However, other big names have challenged him, too, including Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji. But while they would all be formidable foes, NHL star Evander Kane has eclipsed them all after he let loose on social media.

Jake Paul Evander Kane Boxing
Joe Scarnici / Triller
Jake Paul dominated Nate Robinson in the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout.

Evander Kane, an experienced fighter in his own right, flirted with the idea of taking on Jake Paul himself. 

“Jeeezzzz maybe I should take on Jake Paul next,” he said. It’s been liked almost 15,000 times, and hundreds of fans left comments urging him to go ahead with it.

All the hype prompted him to follow up on the tweet and double down on his challenge. “Yo Jake Paul, I’d wreck ya,” he said. “Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller.” 

Evander Kane also went a step further and named a time and a place. “August 31st, 2021 Vegas,” he said. “We can see if you really about that action.”

Unfortunately, Jake Paul hasn’t responded yet. To be fair, he’s probably still celebrating and figuring out what to do next.

“Waiting for that answer,” Kane added, while sharing his previous post. Unfortunately, all that he can do at this point is play the waiting game.

Jake Paul is hot property at the moment; it seems like everyone wants a piece of him. In the end, though, the ball is in his court, and he’ll likely make a decision based on what’s best for him.

Still, Kane is one of the more exciting prospective opponents he could face. The thought of them fighting is generating a lot of buzz, and it’s gaining more traction as time goes on.