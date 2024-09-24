Kelley Heyer begs fans not to dox woman who “ruined” viral Apple Dance video

The creator of the TikTok-famous Apple Dance, Kelley Heyer, is begging fans to be kind after a concert-goer at Charli XCX’s Sweat Tour NYC “ruined” a video she filmed at the event.

Kelley Heyer’s Apple Dance took over social media in summer 2024, set to Charli XCX’s song ‘Apple.’ After being posted in June, users were quick to follow, showing off their own version of the viral choreography.

Heyer was in attendance at Sweat Tour NYC, a concert co-headlined by Charli XCX and Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan.

When Charli started performing ‘Apple,’ Heyer had to show off her iconic moves — but the video she was filming featured an unexpected co-star after a fan excitedly jumped in to dance alongside her.

Although Heyer kept it moving, netizens couldn’t help but express their annoyance with the random woman’s insistence at being included in the video, with one commenter saying she “ruined” the moment.

“Kelley’s better than me, because I would’ve thrown hands right there on camera,” one user wrote.

“Why is the other girl trying to make this about her? Let her perform in peace, please,” another remarked.

“How do people lack this much social etiquette and awareness… how do you not notice she’s performing? Why would you touch her? Like, seriously what is wrong with you people?” yet another asked.

The video has taken social media by storm as more and more viewers are left outraged by the concert-goer’s actions — but Heyer herself is urging netizens not to harass or dox the fan.

According to Heyer, the woman simply got “excited” by the concert environment and didn’t mean to cause any ill-intent, and even apologized to her after realizing what had happened.

“She apologized so much,” Heyer explained in a TikTok video. “I told her that it was totally fine. I understand. …she just got really excited. We worked it out in the remix. It’s fine. Do not f*cking dox her.”

“I don’t want that girl’s experience of the sweat tour to be stained or soured because of comments that you guys are leaving. …all of you can have your own opinions. I’m just asking you guys to have a little bit of grace.”

Commenters were quick to respond positively to Heyer’s pleas, with one writing: “She was probably so in the moment she had no idea what was going on until she realized exactly what was going on, you both handled it stunningly.”

“People need to calm down, it definitely didn’t take away from your moment and of course she was just excited and wanted to get involved which is sort of the point of the dance and the sweat tour,” another said.

The Apple Dance is just one of many viral dances that have taken over TikTok throughout the years, including moves like the Renegade, the Savage dance, and of course, the WAP dance.