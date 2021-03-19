Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade explains why he's joined TikTok but won't post - Dexerto

Technoblade, a popular Minecraft YouTuber, has finally joined TikTok in an attempt to combat an impersonator account with over 300k followers — though claims he has no plans on posting anything else on the platform.

Thanks to TikTok’s ever-increasing popularity, countless creators who are well-known on other platforms have made their way over to the viral video app to start up their own accounts and build a following there too.

This includes some YouTubers who are known for their entertaining Minecraft content, like TommyInnit, who has gained over 4.9 million followers on his account thanks to his entertaining videos.

The latest to join the ranks on TikTok is YouTuber Technoblade, who is known for being a part of the wildly popular Dream SMP, and multiplayer Minecraft server started by YouTuber Dream, which features some huge creators.

Technoblade uploaded the first video to his account ‘iamtechnoblade’ on March 19, with the caption, “Technoblade wall reveal.”

As he pointed his camera at the wall he said, “hello citizens of TikTok. It is I, the real Technoblade. My username is @iamtechnoblade because all the cooler usernames were taken by internet hooligans, not happy about this. Anyways I’m here because there’s some guy on this app impersonating me, he’s got like 300,000 followers,” he explained. To prove it was really him the YouTuber even brought his dog Floof on camera.

Celebrity impersonation accounts with large follower counts seem to be fairly common occurrences on TikTok. In the past, fake accounts of actors like Tom Holland have gained millions of followers on the platform, with many unable to tell whether the stars have really made an account on the app.

However, Technoblade’s account does appear to be the real deal, as he even uploaded the TikTok to his YouTube channel so that his subscribers don’t have to download the app to view the video.

It doesn’t appear that he is planning on uploading to the account particularly often, as in the pinned comment under his YouTube video he wrote, “just joined to dunk on impersonators, don’t download the app expecting me to actually post anything lmao.”

Technoblade already has over 600,000 followers on TikTok, with his first video getting over two million views and 700,000 likes.