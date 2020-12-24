 Mr Beast brings back Finger on the App challenge with $100k prize - Dexerto
Mr Beast brings back Finger on the App challenge with $100k prize

Published: 24/Dec/2020 20:45

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Mr Beast

MrBeast

YouTube star and viral internet philanthropist Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is bringing back his viral ‘Finger on the App’ challenge — and this time, the prize is four times bigger than before.

Mr Beast has become one of the internet’s most popular figures over the past few years, largely in part due to his huge (and often incredibly expensive) projects that answer our most pressing questions: What happens if you microwave a microwave, after all?

From advertising PewDiePie’s channel at the Super Bowl to opening a free car dealership for people in need, Mr Beast has gone above and beyond for his 48 million subscribers — and he’s doing it again by bringing back one of his most beloved challenges.

What is the ‘Finger on the App’ challenge?

Earlier this year, Mr Beast created an application that challenged users with keeping their finger on their phone for as long as possible — at least, longer than other competitors, with the grand prize being $25,000.

 

This time, Mr Beast is bringing back the challenge and upping the stakes four-fold, increasing the prize to a jaw-dropping $100,000.

How to play the ‘Finger on the App’ challenge

Mr Beast’s ‘Finger on the App II’ application is reportedly now available for download on iOS and Android devices in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

However, the challenge doesn’t begin until Tuesday, Dec. 29, giving potential players five days to practice their skills for the chance of winning $100,000.

In a similar fashion to Mr Beast’s first ‘Finger on the App’ challenge, this program tasks players with continuously moving their finger on a grid to avoid any potential cheating.

Mr Beast finger on the app II practice mode
Mr Beast / Variety / Finger on the App II
Mr Beast’s ‘Finger on the App II’ now features a unique practice mode that allows players to compete against each other in obstacle courses to gain extra lives.

That’s not all; there’s even a ‘battle mode’ in this new version, which pits players against each other to avoid any obstacles that pop up in the grid. While this mode only lasts before the actual competition, it does allow participants to rack up lives ahead of time, if they perform well.

When does the Finger on the App challenge start?

As previously mentioned, Mr Beast’s second ‘Finger on the App’ challenge takes place on Tuesday, December 29, and kicks off at 4 PM PST / 7 PM EST.

While the YouTuber ended up cutting the competition early last time, there’s no telling how players will fare this go around — so head to the App Store and practice your scrolling if you want to get in on the action!

Alinity announces sudden streaming hiatus amid sickness

Published: 24/Dec/2020 19:30

by Alan Bernal
alinity twitch stream
Alinity Instagram

Alinity

Twitch star Alinity is taking a break from streaming just a few days after announcing she felt unwell, joining other high-profile personalities such as Pokimane and JackSepticEye who’ve taken brief hiatuses in 2020 for different health reasons.

Unlike her fellow industry figures, Alinity has been giving a few signs that an impending break from her streaming career was in the cards.

The online star has been “pretty sick” lately, notifying her supporters through a couple of posts before ultimately announcing that she was stepping away from the streaming setup for the time being.

“Hello friends, I need to take a break from streaming and social media. I will see you all when I get back,” she said on Christmas Eve, a few days after posting on Instagram that she wasn’t sure when her next Twitch show would be.

Her streams in December have been slowing down as a result. Normally, Alinity is live for around eight hours. But in the days leading up to her break, it’s been well below that mark, barely punching above two hours on her December 19 stream, according to Twitch Tracker.

The next day she announced that she was going to prioritize her health. “I am pretty sick. Not fun stuff. I will be around less for a little while. Streams will be short and sporadic, gotta look after my health.”

Just like Jack and Poki, the Columbian streamer is going to step back for a bit to regain her health before going live once again.

All things considered, Alinity’s channel growth in the hectic year has actually been fairly steady. The longtime broadcaster has been maintaining healthy metrics adding around 305,000 followers in 2020 to her community of over 1.3 million fans.

Those aren’t bad numbers for a streamer who’s in her seventh year of going live on Twitch. Through all of the muck and controversies Alinity found herself in, she’s remained a steady force on the platform for thousands of viewers per stream.

Now those viewers will patiently wait as Alinity gets herself back to full speed before making her comeback on Twitch going into 2021.