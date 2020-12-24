Mr Beast brings back Finger on the App challenge with $100k prize - Dexerto

YouTube star and viral internet philanthropist Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is bringing back his viral ‘Finger on the App’ challenge — and this time, the prize is four times bigger than before.

Mr Beast has become one of the internet’s most popular figures over the past few years, largely in part due to his huge (and often incredibly expensive) projects that answer our most pressing questions: What happens if you microwave a microwave, after all?

From advertising PewDiePie’s channel at the Super Bowl to opening a free car dealership for people in need, Mr Beast has gone above and beyond for his 48 million subscribers — and he’s doing it again by bringing back one of his most beloved challenges.

What is the ‘Finger on the App’ challenge?

Earlier this year, Mr Beast created an application that challenged users with keeping their finger on their phone for as long as possible — at least, longer than other competitors, with the grand prize being $25,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

This time, Mr Beast is bringing back the challenge and upping the stakes four-fold, increasing the prize to a jaw-dropping $100,000.

How to play the ‘Finger on the App’ challenge

Mr Beast’s ‘Finger on the App II’ application is reportedly now available for download on iOS and Android devices in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

However, the challenge doesn’t begin until Tuesday, Dec. 29, giving potential players five days to practice their skills for the chance of winning $100,000.

In a similar fashion to Mr Beast’s first ‘Finger on the App’ challenge, this program tasks players with continuously moving their finger on a grid to avoid any potential cheating.

That’s not all; there’s even a ‘battle mode’ in this new version, which pits players against each other to avoid any obstacles that pop up in the grid. While this mode only lasts before the actual competition, it does allow participants to rack up lives ahead of time, if they perform well.

When does the Finger on the App challenge start?

As previously mentioned, Mr Beast’s second ‘Finger on the App’ challenge takes place on Tuesday, December 29, and kicks off at 4 PM PST / 7 PM EST.

While the YouTuber ended up cutting the competition early last time, there’s no telling how players will fare this go around — so head to the App Store and practice your scrolling if you want to get in on the action!