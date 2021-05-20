Dixie D’Amelio trying to change her voice after being mocked in viral TikToks - Dexerto

Popular TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio explained on the 2 Chix podcast why she’s now making a conscious effort to change her “monotone” voice after it became a trend to do impressions of her on TikTok.

With over 50 million followers on TikTok, 19-year-old Dixie is among the most popular creators on the whole platform, and with sister Charli sitting as the most followed creator with over 100 million followers, the sisters are a strong team.

But being so prominent in the social media world means they are often the topic of conversation, and recently it has become a trend on TikTok to do impressions of Dixie’s distinctive voice. Particularly, people like to imitate a line she said in an interview with Vogue.

In an episode of the 2 Chix podcast, Dixie explained why the videos have made her want to put effort into altering her voice.

“I’ve just been talking a lot more which I don’t love, but I’ve also been trying to change my voice so it’s not as annoying,” she began. “Obviously, you guys know that there are a bunch of videos making fun of my voice, and I understand I’m very monotoned and it’s really annoying and I’ve never really noticed it until it was called out.”

She continued: “So I’m trying to talk better, I guess? Just more with a smile, I feel like it helps. But if it’s still annoying let me know, or I’ll just shut up forever. No, I’m kidding. I feel like it’s one of those things, my voice was just lazy. And I used to not talk like that, and I think I just got really lazy and didn’t care, so that’s why I started talking like that. You know what I’m talking about.”

Topic starts at -7:38 (10:30)

In Dixie’s appearance on the BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, she also reacted to some of the most viral videos about her voice. After a misunderstanding where one of the creators thought Dixie called her out, she even revealed that she had to block the word “snowflake” from her comment section.

The D’Amelio family released the first trailer for their Hulu reality show ‘the D’Amelio Show’ on May 17, and although no official date has been set yet, fans are already excited to watch what life is like for the family behind the scenes.