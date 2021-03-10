Dixie D’Amelio slams criticism over Grammy performance rumors

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has pivoted from an online influencer to a budding music artist, creating several original songs with major features — but rumors that she could be performing at the Grammys are making her critics lash out.

Dixie D’Amelio is a huge name in the TikTok world. Big sister to the platform’s most-followed creator, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie has also received a fair amount of shine, and has even managed to pursue her dream in the music biz as a result of her own internet fame.

In late 2020, Dixie broke into the industry with a few original songs — some of which were met with incredible backlash from critics, who gave such negative feedback that Dixie deleted a teaser for one of her tracks before it was even released.

That being said, Dixie certainly has her own sizeable fanbase and has scored millions of views on her music videos — but this has caused a slew of rumors to circulate online, which began in December 2020 after fans claimed she would be opening the 2021 Grammys.

While Dixie has rebuffed these rumors before — some of which claimed she would be performing alongside none other than 6ix9ine — it seems that she’s had to address the speculation once again, as the Grammys approach in just four days’ time.

In a series of Instagram stories, Dixie revealed that she’s seeing an intense amount of criticism due to the rumors, and lashed out at the unexpected hate with an equal amount of sass.

“Why tf am I getting hate for a RUMOR,” she wrote. “I’m tiredddd.”

Dixie then decided to have a little fun with the speculation, uploading a photo of herself captioned, “Oh my god I cannot wait for the Grammys!”

Unfortunately for hopeful fans, it doesn’t look like Dixie will be opening for the prestigious music award ceremony, and has not been nominated for a Grammy, either.

That isn’t to say that she won’t be in attendance, at all; fans might still get a chance to see her flex on the red carpet, but as for her performing or receiving an award, these appear to be mere rumors that Dixie is clearly done with.