Is Dixie D'Amelio performing at the Grammys? Twitter reignites wild nominee rumor - Dexerto

Twitter has reignited the wild rumors that Dixie D’Amelio could be performing at the Grammys, and might even win an award. However, that isn’t the case, and here’s why.

A few of the biggest social media stars will, ultimately, crossover into the mainstream and appear on TV, get roles in movies, and some will even go into music.

With the rise of TikTok, there have been a few creators who’ve done all three – with the biggest of which being the D’Amelio’s, Charli, and Dixie. The former appeared in a Super Bowl commercial while Dixie has dropped a few songs, and even had features from One Direction’s Liam Payne.

Now, with awards season on the horizon, Twitter has reignited a rumor about her potentially being up for a Grammy and even performing at the annual show. However, that’s not likely to be the case.

Will Dixie D’Amelio sing at the Grammys?

Back in late December, Dixie responded to a wild set of rumors that she, alongside controversial rapper 6ix9ine, would be opening the Grammys with a performance of one of her songs.

Read More: Sykkuno announces streaming return

“LMAOOO STOP,” she tweeted, on her now-deleted account. “I’m being set up at this point oh my god,” Dixie added in a follow-up post, before joking that a few fans had been a bit too gullible in eating up the rumor.

Ultimately, to perform at the show, you have to be nominated and Dixie hasn’t made the cut. So, despite Twitter bring the rumor back up, we’ll see probably see someone like Dua Lipa, or Coldplay, or even Beyonce strut their stuff instead.

If we compare then Olivia Rodrigo definately deserves the performance at grammys more than Dixie D'amelio sorry no hate — bea⁷ (@ggooxtete) January 12, 2021

Let dixie d'amelio go to the grammys with four fucking songs that aren't good at all in my opinion. Yeah right, but THE WEEKND has REALLY GOOD songs, and most of them are known all over the world and he's not nominated, what the FUCKING hell its going here? — idk (@nabcgr) January 9, 2021

What a world we are living in that Dixie d'amelio might be performing at the Grammys but Louis Tomlinson isn't.. — addyᴴ sara is a liar. ♡'s mona lisa💛 (@mybdayisthe28) December 24, 2020

Is Dixie D’Amelio nominated for a Grammy?

As above, no, Dixie has not been nominated for a Grammy for either of her songs that would be eligible – One Whole Day or Naughty List.

Read More: Nessa Barrett hits back at critics of her smoking

Even though it’s gotten some incredible buzz, her song Roommates is not eligible for this year’s Grammys show because it was released way after the cutoff date for voting. Maybe next year, though?

So, if you’re expecting to see Dixie at the Grammys, the only hope you’ve got is if she’s there as part of the crowd or on the red carpet. Someone might even use TikTok dances in their performance and slip one of her videos in, who knows.

However, she won’t be performing any of her own songs, so, sorry to disappoint anyone who may have been expecting it.