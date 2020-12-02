Dixie D’Amelio deletes teaser for song with Wiz Khalifa after criticism

TikTok star and singer Dixie D’Amelio has deleted the teaser for her upcoming song with rapper Wiz Khalifa after receiving overwhelming negative criticism from viewers. Her mother has also released a lengthy statement on the matter.

Dixie D’Amelio is a household name in the social media age; the older sister to Charli D’Amelio (TikTok’s most-followed creator), Dixie has carved her own path, most notably releasing her own original songs with such features as Lil Mosey and, most recently, Wiz Khalifa.

However, it doesn’t seem that online critics are too pleased with her music, as seen by the oodles of negative comments on the teaser for her upcoming song with Khalifa, which she initially posted to TikTok.

Many commenters brutally roasted the TikTok star’s lyrics and singing ability, with one writing, “Does she really think she’s a singer now?”

“God help you and your lyrics,” another wrote.

Dixie has since removed the teaser in wake of the criticism, taking to Twitter to vent about her frustration regarding the overwhelming negativity.

“I’m just trying to have fun,” Dixie wrote. “I love music and photoshoots. But I’m losing passion for everything now.”

“I literally can’t be excited about ANYTHING,” she continued.

Dixie’s mother, Heidi D’Amelio, has also spoken out on the issue in a lengthy Instagram stories post.

“To those sh***ing on people who are doing things they love and are getting attention for it — you should find something you love and go do it!” she said. “To anyone who takes the time to type hate towards someone who is having fun and doing what they love, please know you are a classic case of a weak person who is truly pathetic.”

It doesn’t look like Dixie’s nor her mother’s response to the issue is getting any sympathy from critics, though, who continue to levy negativity against the TikTok family royalty for their attitude toward the situation.

“When you’re rich yeah, it’s easy to get those ‘million of chances to do things they love,’” one critic replied.

“Anything you put on the Internet is going to get hate no matter what you do,” another chimed in. “She’s just going to have to get over that and keep her posts up and move forward.”

What’s your take on the situation? Do you think the hate toward Dixie’s creative pursuits is becoming too overwhelming? Or do you think Dixie’s mom has a point about the constant trolling? Let us know on Twitter at @DexertoTrending!