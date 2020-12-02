Logo
Dixie D’Amelio deletes teaser for song with Wiz Khalifa after criticism

Published: 2/Dec/2020 21:57 Updated: 2/Dec/2020 22:00

by Virginia Glaze
Dixie D'Amelio deletes song teaser negative comments
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok star and singer Dixie D’Amelio has deleted the teaser for her upcoming song with rapper Wiz Khalifa after receiving overwhelming negative criticism from viewers. Her mother has also released a lengthy statement on the matter.

Dixie D’Amelio is a household name in the social media age; the older sister to Charli D’Amelio (TikTok’s most-followed creator), Dixie has carved her own path, most notably releasing her own original songs with such features as Lil Mosey and, most recently, Wiz Khalifa.

However, it doesn’t seem that online critics are too pleased with her music, as seen by the oodles of negative comments on the teaser for her upcoming song with Khalifa, which she initially posted to TikTok.

Many commenters brutally roasted the TikTok star’s lyrics and singing ability, with one writing, “Does she really think she’s a singer now?”

“God help you and your lyrics,” another wrote.

Dixie has since removed the teaser in wake of the criticism, taking to Twitter to vent about her frustration regarding the overwhelming negativity.

“I’m just trying to have fun,” Dixie wrote. “I love music and photoshoots. But I’m losing passion for everything now.”

“I literally can’t be excited about ANYTHING,” she continued.

Dixie’s mother, Heidi D’Amelio, has also spoken out on the issue in a lengthy Instagram stories post.

“To those sh***ing on people who are doing things they love and are getting attention for it — you should find something you love and go do it!” she said. “To anyone who takes the time to type hate towards someone who is having fun and doing what they love, please know you are a classic case of a weak person who is truly pathetic.”

Heidi D'Amelio calls out Dixie haters Instagram
Instagram: Heidi D'Amelio / Twitter: defnoodles
Heidi D’Amelio called out Dixie’s critics in a lengthy Instagram Stories post.

It doesn’t look like Dixie’s nor her mother’s response to the issue is getting any sympathy from critics, though, who continue to levy negativity against the TikTok family royalty for their attitude toward the situation.

“When you’re rich yeah, it’s easy to get those ‘million of chances to do things they love,’” one critic replied.

“Anything you put on the Internet is going to get hate no matter what you do,” another chimed in. “She’s just going to have to get over that and keep her posts up and move forward.”

What’s your take on the situation? Do you think the hate toward Dixie’s creative pursuits is becoming too overwhelming? Or do you think Dixie’s mom has a point about the constant trolling? Let us know on Twitter at @DexertoTrending!

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.