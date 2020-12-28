Dixie D’Amelio responds to rumors claiming she’ll open Grammys with 6ix9ine

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has responded to rumors claiming she would be opening the Grammys with rapper 6ix9ine after a fake tweet gained traction, making it clear that the news wasn’t real.

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has dispelled rumors that she will be opening the Grammy’s with 6ix9ine after rumors gained traction on Twitter. Since soaring to TikTok fame in 2019 along with sister Charli D’Amelio, Dixie has gone on to get some insane opportunities and has even launched a music career with the support of her millions of fans.

Her music has done so well that she’s even been able to collaborate with some huge artists, like with Liam Payne on his hit Naughty List and One Whole Day with Wiz Khalifa.

It then perhaps didn’t seem so far fetched when a tweet from an account named Pop News Facts claimed that Dixie would be opening the Grammys with an unexpected guest.

“Daily News confirms Dixie D’amelio and Tekashi 6ix9ine to open up the annual 62nd Grammys with new single,” it read.

The tweet began to pick up a significant amount of traction on the platform given the account only has 100 followers, with many believing that the performance would actually happen, and they certainly weren’t happy.

You tell me in all the successful artists out there…this is the best you can come up with as performance…WHAT? pic.twitter.com/rIjwGVGBgd — StephyBTS (@stephy_bts) December 25, 2020

“You’re telling me that out of all the successful artists out there… this is the best you can come up with as a performance…WHAT?” one user said.

However, after the tweet received 8.5k quote retweets, Dixie herself decided to respond to the rumors. “LMAOOO STOP,” she wrote, quote tweeting the original tweet that started the rumors.

Shortly after she said “I’m being set up at this point oh my god,” followed by another tweet that read “gullible is on the ceiling guys” with a series of laughing emojis.

im being set up at this point oh my god — dixie 🤍 (@dixiedamelio) December 27, 2020

gullible is on the ceiling guys🤣🤣🤣🤠👏🏼😎😤 — dixie 🤍 (@dixiedamelio) December 27, 2020

Many influencers came under fire in September after 6ix9ine collaborated with various TikTokers and social media stars including Tayler Holder, Logan Paul, and Thomas Petrou, with fans frustrated that the stars seemed to be ignoring the rapper’s past.

Fans of Dixie were relieved to see that the collaboration at the huge music event was not actually taking place, though it has got people wondering who she could possibly work with next.