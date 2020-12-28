Logo
Dixie D’Amelio responds to rumors claiming she’ll open Grammys with 6ix9ine

Published: 28/Dec/2020 11:13

by Georgina Smith
Dixie D'Amelio and 6ix9ine side by side
Instagram: dixiedamelio / 6ix9ine

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has responded to rumors claiming she would be opening the Grammys with rapper 6ix9ine after a fake tweet gained traction, making it clear that the news wasn’t real.

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has dispelled rumors that she will be opening the Grammy’s with 6ix9ine after rumors gained traction on Twitter. Since soaring to TikTok fame in 2019 along with sister Charli D’Amelio, Dixie has gone on to get some insane opportunities and has even launched a music career with the support of her millions of fans.

Her music has done so well that she’s even been able to collaborate with some huge artists, like with Liam Payne on his hit Naughty List and One Whole Day with Wiz Khalifa.

Dixie D'Amelio One Whole Day Not A Diss Track
Dixie D'Amelio / One Machine Media
Dixie’s recent release ‘One Whole Day’ instantly went viral on TikTok.

It then perhaps didn’t seem so far fetched when a tweet from an account named Pop News Facts claimed that Dixie would be opening the Grammys with an unexpected guest.

“Daily News confirms Dixie D’amelio and Tekashi 6ix9ine to open up the annual 62nd Grammys with new single,” it read.

The tweet began to pick up a significant amount of traction on the platform given the account only has 100 followers, with many believing that the performance would actually happen, and they certainly weren’t happy.

“You’re telling me that out of all the successful artists out there… this is the best you can come up with as a performance…WHAT?” one user said.

However, after the tweet received 8.5k quote retweets, Dixie herself decided to respond to the rumors. “LMAOOO STOP,” she wrote, quote tweeting the original tweet that started the rumors.

Shortly after she said “I’m being set up at this point oh my god,” followed by another tweet that read “gullible is on the ceiling guys” with a series of laughing emojis.

Many influencers came under fire in September after 6ix9ine collaborated with various TikTokers and social media stars including Tayler Holder, Logan Paul, and Thomas Petrou, with fans frustrated that the stars seemed to be ignoring the rapper’s past.

Fans of Dixie were relieved to see that the collaboration at the huge music event was not actually taking place, though it has got people wondering who she could possibly work with next.

Vinnie Hacker puts MattyBoy on blast for allegedly copying his TikToks

Published: 28/Dec/2020 5:27 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 6:10

by Brad Norton
TikTokers posing
Instagram: vinniehacker / Instagram: okmattyboy

‘Vinnie Hacker’ is one of the biggest names on TikTok and the social media celeb has clearly inspired others online. Though up and coming personality ‘MattyBoy’ has allegedly taken this inspiration too far.

It can often be murky trying to figure out where things originated on the internet. With the power of social media, memes, images, and information can spread like wildfire. Though when it comes to TikTok, various communities aren’t afraid of calling each other out if they notice something suspicious.

That’s exactly what began to happen towards the end of December as TikToker MattyBoy was called out for some of his latest clips. While his appearance is already quite similar to that of Vinnie Hacker, the content creator took things a step further and got put on blast as a result.

After mimicking impressions, mannerisms, even outright copying certain items of clothing, it wasn’t long before Vinnie Hacker responded directly.

Vinnie Hacker has well over five million followers on TikTok alone. It’s easy to see how others could take inspiration from one of the most popular accounts. Though MattyBoy has now caught his attention.

Accusations first started circulating back in October, with numerous fans responding to MattyBoy’s frequent uploads. “I’m actually kinda scared how much you are trying to be like Vinnie,” one particular fan responded. “I never go out of my way to comment, but this is weird.”

Months later and Vinnie Hacker’s Christmas look was copied in an odd way. Both of them shared posts with the exact same caption, one on TikTok, the other on Instagram. Though that wasn’t the most blatant copy. 

MattyBoy was posing with the exact same beanie that Hacker was wearing.

“There ain’t no way he got the same beanie as me,” Vinnie Hacker commented in response. Any upload since this comment has been met with dozens of comments calling him out before eventually being removed.

It’s clear that the copycat hasn’t just caught the attention of fans, but of Vinnie Hacker himself. One too many similarities pushed this one over the line and forced a sarcastic response. 

Now it’s just a matter of whether MattyBoy will change his direction or continue following in Vinnie Hacker’s footsteps.