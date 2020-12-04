Logo
Lil Boom accuses Pokimane of stealing TikTok song: “She manipulated me”

Published: 4/Dec/2020 18:52 Updated: 4/Dec/2020 19:19

by Alice Hearing
Rapper Lil Boom Twitch Streamer Pokimane
Instagram: Pokimane/ Instagram: Lil Boom

OfflineTV Pokimane

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has been accused of stealing music and a TikTok dance for her Fortnite emote by artist Lil Boom who described the Twitch streamer as “manipulative” and “disrespectful,” speaking exclusively to Dexerto.

Pokimane is the most popular female streamer on Twitch, and is a juggernaut on social media, boasting millions of subscribers across her YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

In January of this year, Pokimane revealed a custom-made emote for Fortnite featuring a set of moves and music similar to a viral TikTok dance using the song “Already Dead” by rapper Lil Boom, which now features in 1.4 million videos on the app.

TikToker YungNibb came up with a dance that was subsequently used by many of the app’s biggest creators including Addison Rae and Avani Gregg, both of which credited the original creator of the dance.

Avani and Addison weren’t the only huge creators excited by the adorable trend. Fans were ecstatic when streamer Pokimane herself joined TikTok at the end of 2019 and her most popular post to date with 18 million views is her dance to Already Dead.

@pokiso many of my friends dared me to do this.. >_&lt hope y’all enjoy – uwu challenge – ☺️♬ Already Dead – Lil Boom

In the video, Pokimane doesn’t give credit to YungNibb, but comments saying “I know it’s not identical to the original, I wanted to add my own twist to it with different poses,” which would later become the dance featured in the Fortnite emote.

Artist Lil Boom, the original creator of the Already Dead song, has now accused Pokimane of stealing the song and dance and claiming them as her own for profit. Months after the emote was born, he has decided to air his grievances with the streamer publicly, his decision stemming from Pokimane’s recent Discord controversy which he says gave him “PTSD.”

What has Pokimane been accused of?

Lil Boom has made some serious accusations regarding stolen creative content from a person of color, manipulation, and lying. OfflineTV has also since responded.

Lil Boom says that he and YungNibb were not given credit where it was due for their part in influencing Pokimane’s emote music and dance, telling Dexerto, “I personally felt as if she took the hype from the dance challenge to my song Already Dead to capitalize and profit by making her own version and selling it to Epic/Fortnite.”

Screenshots of conversations with Pokimane show that she claims the song and dance are original and only influenced by the TikTok trend, but that she offered to tag them in comments. While accepting the credit given, Lil Boom and YungNibb felt that it was not enough.

Pokimane messages to Lil Boom
Lil Boom
Pokimane told Lil Boom she was influenced by the TikTok trend

Lil Boom tweeted that he felt manipulated and lied to by Pokimane. He said: “Pokimane has manipulative tactics, She stole my whole song and dance and manipulated me into shutting up…I reached out to them to try and tell my story and was literally ignored about her manipulating and just got belittled.”

The musician also told Dexerto that he asked Pokimane for royalties from the money she earned using the song and dance, but was instead offered a “measly $500.”

Lil Boom reaches out to OfflineTV

In recent days, the creator has reached out to OfflineTV member Brodin Plett with the problems above, while also expressing that he was upset Pokimane was a “non-POC stealing from a POC.”

Plett responded to Lil Boom saying that Pokimane is also POC: “she is 85% North African and was born in Morocco.” However, he told Dexerto these comments were taken out of context and a “misunderstanding.”

Brodin Plett Lil Boom Pokimane drama
Lil Boom
Brodin responded to Lil Boom claiming Pokimane is also POC

In response to this, Lil Boom tweeted, “She doesn’t face anything I face every day when I wake up, she isn’t being stereotyped…she has a whole while privilege, @offlinetv f*** you for even trying to say we live the same life because she happened to be born in Africa.”

Both Pokimane and Brodin have since claimed that they assumed Lil Boom’s original message was a troll, and that Brodin’s response was “a joke.” Brodin himself informed Dexerto that “We’ve both apologized to each other and I apologized for assuming it was a troll message,” and that the matters had been ‘”resolved.”

However, Boom has since told Dexerto “I have not resolved anything with Brodin,” and maintains that he continues to be manipulated and lied to by both the streamer and OfflineTV.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.