Top 5 funniest viral Text-to-speech TikToks & how to do it

TikTok users have yet again found another hilarious way to use some of the app’s native features to create a viral trend, and this time they’re using the text-to-speech function to create some bizarre videos. Here are some of the best.

There’s no app that has trends go viral as quick as TikTok, with new filters and editing tricks spreading through people’s For You Pages at an unprecedented rate, everyone wanting to try their hand at the range of bizarre filters.

In the past, things like the anime filter and the time-warp filter have gone insanely viral on TikTok, and while some features require outsourcing to another app to try out some of these popular trends, there is a huge number available on TikTok natively, and this now includes the text-to-speech filter.

While it was installed with the intention of promoting accessibility for all users on TikTok, people haven’t hesitated to push the slightly buggy feature to its limits, producing some rather funny results. If you want to try out the trend for yourself, here’s how.

How to use text to speech on TikTok

Start a new video by pressing the rectangle plus button at the bottom of your screen on TikTok. Film or upload the video you want to put speech over. Tap the tick to move to the editing page, and click the text button at the bottom. Once you’ve typed what you want the voiceover to say, click ‘done.’ Tap the text, and select ‘Text-to-speech.’ Your text will then be converted into a voiceover.

Top 5 text to speech TikToks

With the feature so easy to use once you’ve found the button, in true TikTok form thousands of users have been trying out various different ways of breaking the feature.

Some have given it the challenge of speaking different languages, pronouncing people’s names, and even replacing the original audio of funny videos for a bizarre spin. Here are some of our favorites.

Nitrogen Monoxide

Compliments from text-to-speech

Three words in a row

An unexpected voice

An entire conversation

This new feature has been sweeping the app like wildfire, and TikTok users have almost certainly not reached the end of its capabilities, with plenty more viral videos surfacing each day.