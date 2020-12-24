Logo
Entertainment

Top 5 funniest viral Text-to-speech TikToks & how to do it

Published: 24/Dec/2020 13:06

by Georgina Smith
TikTok loading page on a phone with a bright background
Wikimedia Commons, Solen Feyissa

Share

TikTok

TikTok users have yet again found another hilarious way to use some of the app’s native features to create a viral trend, and this time they’re using the text-to-speech function to create some bizarre videos. Here are some of the best.

There’s no app that has trends go viral as quick as TikTok, with new filters and editing tricks spreading through people’s For You Pages at an unprecedented rate, everyone wanting to try their hand at the range of bizarre filters.

In the past, things like the anime filter and the time-warp filter have gone insanely viral on TikTok, and while some features require outsourcing to another app to try out some of these popular trends, there is a huge number available on TikTok natively, and this now includes the text-to-speech filter.

TikTok logo with colorful backdrop
TikTok
TikTok has become one of the world’s most popular social media apps.

While it was installed with the intention of promoting accessibility for all users on TikTok, people haven’t hesitated to push the slightly buggy feature to its limits, producing some rather funny results. If you want to try out the trend for yourself, here’s how.

How to use text to speech on TikTok

  1. Start a new video by pressing the rectangle plus button at the bottom of your screen on TikTok.
  2. Film or upload the video you want to put speech over.
  3. Tap the tick to move to the editing page, and click the text button at the bottom.
  4. Once you’ve typed what you want the voiceover to say, click ‘done.’
  5. Tap the text, and select ‘Text-to-speech.’ Your text will then be converted into a voiceover.

Top 5 text to speech TikToks

With the feature so easy to use once you’ve found the button, in true TikTok form thousands of users have been trying out various different ways of breaking the feature.

Some have given it the challenge of speaking different languages, pronouncing people’s names, and even replacing the original audio of funny videos for a bizarre spin. Here are some of our favorites.

Nitrogen Monoxide

@stockysamdale

Sodium chloride 🤤🤤 #fyp #texttospeech

♬ original sound – hammy

Compliments from text-to-speech

@isaiah.69420

maybe this feature isn’t so bad #texttospeech #ComfortFood #fyp #TheWildsChallenge

♬ mrs magic – eggs☔︎︎♒︎

Three words in a row

@libbyburghardt7

Did I really just spend the last 45 minutes trying to come up with words for this? I absolutely did. #fyp #foryoupage #texttospeech

♬ original sound – Libby Burghardt

An unexpected voice

@stilldunnknow

what did I do wrong fr #oogabooga69 #texttospeech #fyp

♬ original sound – idkdud

An entire conversation

@theoneandonly_macy

#duet with @fva.joseph sorry about your milk #fyp #texttospeech #foryou #foryoupage

♬ original sound – josephh

This new feature has been sweeping the app like wildfire, and TikTok users have almost certainly not reached the end of its capabilities, with plenty more viral videos surfacing each day.

Entertainment

Pokimane explains why Twitch chat forced her to use VTuber model less

Published: 24/Dec/2020 13:01

by Alice Hearing
VTuber CodeMiko interviews pokimane
YouTube: codemiko club

Share

Pokimane

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has explained in a stream with virtual streamer CodeMiko why she’s stopped using her V-Tuber model as much as she used to. 

VTubers allow streamers and content creators to show a virtual representation of themselves without specifically revealing their face, and has built a tightly-knit community online.

But as they become more and more popular, it’s no surprise that some existing creators are interested in using the idea for themselves. Some sections of the VTuber community lashed out at Pokimane after she posted a clip of her new model on Twitter.

The Twitch streamer first started using an animated 3D model of herself when streaming without a camera in September, but upset fans claimed she was attempting to “cash in” on a trend. She responded to critics at the time on Twitter, saying “I don’t want to encroach on the VTuber community” and adding that she hopes “to partake in a respectful manner.”

Pokimane's VTuber 3D model.
Twitch: Pokimane
Pokimane commissioned a special VTuber version of herself to use during livestreams.

Since then, the streamer hasn’t used her VTuber model as much as she did at the time, although it seems as though the criticism she has received was not part of the reason. Pokimane explained why when she recently appeared on a stream alongside popular VTuber CodeMiko.

Topic starts at 7:44

Codemiko asked Pokimane about her own use of animation and whether she would be doing any more VTubing in the future. She responded by saying yes, but that “it was most useful during a month where I was streaming a ton and sometimes I just didn’t feel like having a camera or whatever.”

She then explained that she now does it less because “It’s also so annoying to have people ask ‘Where’s the camera? Where’s the camera?’…shut up 12-year-old Billy from Massachusetts!”

She went on to say how much she loves the style of streaming, adding, “One of the big reasons why I got into VTubing is because of what you’re doing now, it just seems like the future it’s just so, this is so f***ing cool, you are the future.”

CodeMiko was bowled over by the compliment, and it’s safe to say that some of the animosity between the VTubing community and Pokimane has been patched up.