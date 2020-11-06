 Dixie and Charli D'Amelio respond to Ellie Zeiler after "copying" drama - Dexerto
Dixie and Charli D’Amelio respond to Ellie Zeiler after “copying” drama

Published: 6/Nov/2020 18:23

by Daniel Cleary
Ellie zeiler and damelio sisters charli and dixie
Ellie Zeiler / Dixie DAmelio, Instagram

TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have finally responded to the drama with Ellie Zeiler and her dad, after the back and forth “shade” led to both sides receiving criticism earlier in the year.

Charli and Dixie have become two of the biggest creators on TikTok, boasting over 140 million followers combined on the app, with plenty of others trying to follow in their footsteps.

Fellow TikTok star Ellie Zeiler also saw a massive rise in popularity in 2020. However, due to her resemblance to the youngest D’Amelio sister, she received backlash for her efforts, with some even accusing her of copying Charli.

The comparisons quickly led to both TikTok stars shading each other online. It even went as far as Ellie’s dad, Rick Zeiler, jumping in with some shots aimed at the D’Amelio family on TikTok.

Charli and Dixie Damelio

Ellie Zeiler TikTok drama

While it has been quite a few months since their back and forth came to end, the D’Amelio sisters recently opened up on the feud with Ellie, during the latest episode of their “2 Chix” podcast.

Charli initially revealed that she and Ellie had since become friends off-camera, even making a joke out of the copying drama, “Love her. She’s me if I had any sense of style.”

Dixie revealed just how the drama between the TikTok stars even kicked off, “I never had a problem with her, I think her family was dealing with the same thing we were, and then her dad tried to react in a way that a dad would and be protective of his daughter, same way our dad would.”

Topic starts at 19:10

“We kinda took offense, well I took offense to that” she admitted, revealing that the online comments got out of hand, “and was like, what the heck why is he saying that.”

Dixie and Charli added that it took them a while to see it from Ellie’s perspective, claiming that they are now friends and have squashed any problems that previously existed.

“She blew up and she’s getting hate for how she did it, we get hate for how we did it.” Dixie explained, “even though we did it in different ways, it doesn’t matter, we’re all still in the same position.”

While their problems with Ellie seemed to be resolved, Charli has found herself in even more drama, after responding to a leaked recording of Zoe Laverne mocking her.

Entertainment

Danielle Cohn slams Zoe Laverne over underage fan controversy

Published: 6/Nov/2020 16:01

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Danielle Cohn/ Instagram: Zoe Laverne

Share

TikTok Zoe LaVerne

TikToker Danielle Cohn has slammed Zoe Laverne in a YouTube vlog after the 19-year-old was allegedly caught kissing an underage fan.

Last week, a video surfaced online showing 19-year-old Zoe and a 13-year-old called Connor exchanging a kiss, confirming previous accusations from ex-boyfriend Cody Orlove and Amber VanPelt.

In the days before, leaked Instagram messages showed that Cody and Amber raised concerns over “very intense” interactions with Connor. Zoe had previously denied allegations of a relationship with an underage influencer.

On October 28, Zoe addressed the situation admitting the pair had caught feelings for each other, apologizing and reassuring concerned fans that they had split.

TikTok star Zoe Laverne
Instagram: Zoe Laverne
Zoe Laverne came under fire for kissing an underage fan

However, despite addressing the situation the criticism and attention from other influencers have not ceased, and fellow TikToker Danielle Cohn let her views be known on Thursday, November 5. She hit out at Zoe in a vlog with influencer Desiree Montoya.

“She can say like oh my mental health, your mental health does not make you dumb like it doesn’t make you forget how old you are how old this kid is and like you should know better especially at 19…it’s just like that is seven years apart it’s just shocking”

(Topic starts at 3:54)

Danielle herself has come under fire previously for having a large age gap in her own relationship, especially after her actual age was called into question. Danielle says she is 16, but some critics, including her own father, claim she is 14.

She did refer to her own situation, however, and said, me and my boyfriend do have an age gap but at the end of the day our age gap isn’t like a six almost seven-year age gap…I think it’s like three years, three and a half years if I was 14, but like I said I’m not that age we all know I tell you guys all the time how old I am but you guys don’t believe me.”

Zoe Laverne was recently in an online spat with Queen of TikTok Charli D’Amelio after a recording was leaked of her throwing insults about the star.