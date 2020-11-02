Charli D'Amelio responds to Zoe Laverne's leaked shade recording - Dexerto

Charli D’Amelio has been baffled by a leaked recording of Zoe Laverne saying she doesn’t like Charli and insulting her, with the D’Amelio sisters clapping back at Zoe on social media.

Charli D’Amelio is considered by many to be the queen of TikTok, and is on track to be the first person to reach 100 million followers on the app very soon. However, her huge success has led to a substantial amount of hate, and some of it has come from fellow TikTokers.

Zoe Laverne has stirred controversy in her own right, after a video emerged on social media of the star kissing a 13-year-old boy, promptly leading to outrage. She has been very active on social media since, much to the frustration of many.

This isn’t the first time Zoe has been seen talking badly about Charli, as in July she was captured on tape crying about Charli surpassing her in followers, saying “I just want to prove to this b**ch that I am better than her.”

Zoe Laverne shady recording leaked

The rather one-sided clash has continued on, after an audio recording that seems to show Zoe insulting Charli behind her back. “If you’re gonna defend a f***ing stinky a** wh**e, don’t f***ing ring me in the car,” she began. “I’m not gonna sit in there, and act like I like Charli D’Amelio, okay?”

Charli and older sister Dixie quickly caught wind of the video posted to popular shade room tiktokroom, and called her out in a series of sarcastic comments that each have over 100,000 likes.

“Zoe Laverne, is this you?” Charli wrote, tagging the other TikToker directly. “Period Zoe, you tell them,” Dixie said.

“It’s not that deep.” Zoe said, speaking about the incident on live. “I reached out to Charli and apologized to her. I sent her multiple paragraphs after paragraphs apologizing to her, and telling her that I’m sorry and that I didn’t mean what I said and that I was just mad.” Though according to Zoe, Charli left her on read.

When asked by Pap Galore why Charli thought the drama came about, she said, “I don’t know, like I literally have no idea. I don’t really know what happened, I have absolutely no idea. There’s nothing from my side, I don’t think. I don’t think I did anything.”

The drama seems to have sprung from nowhere, and has clearly left Charli baffled as to why Zoe said such harsh things about her.