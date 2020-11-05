 TikToker with Tourrette's goes viral roasting Addison Rae, Charli, more - Dexerto
TikToker with Tourrette’s goes viral roasting Addison Rae, Charli, more

Published: 5/Nov/2020 15:16

by Alice Hearing
Evie Meg Trippier Hippie TikToker
Instagram: Evie Meg

TikToker Evie Meg is raising awareness for Tourette’s by helping people to laugh at her tics and one of her latest videos has some of the app’s biggest stars in hysterics.

Evie is a UK-based influencer and has amassed more than 8 million followers from posting videos raising awareness about her condition, filming her different tics, and how it affects her day-to-day life.

Her fans and other TikTokers with the same condition have praised her ability to laugh off awkward interactions and for her informative clips. Her videos consistently earn millions of views, and she now has more than 231 million likes across her videos in total.

In one of her latest viral videos, Evie filmed her reactions to images of different TikTok influencers and the results are hilarious. While she is unable to control some of her reactions, she encourages her followers to laugh at them as much as she laughs at herself. This is especially as she suffers from swearing tics and tics that will come off as rude without meaning to.

Evie Meg, TrippieHippie TikToker with Tourettes
Instagram: Evie Meg
Evie often encourages her viewers to laugh at her tics.

First up was Sebastian Bails, to which Evie responded,“You’ve been bathing in oranges!”, then to an image of Chase Hudson, she instinctively went to copy his pose. To twins Lucas and Marcus Dobre, she hilariously said “f*** off, copy & paste”, then she roasted Addison Rae, saying, “you’ve got a pimple right there!”

Next up were the D’Amelio sisters. When presented with an image of Dixie D’Amelio, Evie repeated her name several times and rhymed it with pixie, and then said “I’ll spit on ya” before bursting into fits of giggles. Evie even mocked Charli D’Amelio’s dance moves.

@thistrippyhippiepart 1☺️tag who you know!☺️💕##tourettesawareness ##foryou ##tourettes ##tourettessyndrome♬ 1 minute ver, cheerful, fun, melodic – CodaWaterMusic

Nikki Lilly earned the most positive reaction of “I Love you, b*tch!”, but to UK TikToker Lily-Rose, Evie said “are you male or female?”, but quickly added that the two of them are friends. To Baby Ariel, Evie said “look at my nails” complete with a hand gesture and finally did a crazy impression of JoJo Siwa.

Some of the influencers mentioned expressed their love and support for Evie in the comments including Nikki Lilly who said “I love you too babe Ahah,” and Lily-Rose who graciously laughed it off. Other influencers were keen to get roasted by Evie including Sebby Jon and Grace Page.

And this is only part 1, as Evie has confirmed a part 2 will be coming soon and we can’t wait to see which TikTokers will get roasted next.

YouTuber Corpse Husband explains why he won’t do a face reveal yet

Published: 5/Nov/2020 14:08 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 14:24

by Daniel Cleary
Corpse husband in interview
AnthonyPadilla, YouTube

Rising content creator Corpse Husband has opened up on why he’s hesitant to do a face reveal, after exploding in popularity on YouTube with his music and Among Us collaborations.

With Among Us continuing to take over sites like Twitch and YouTube, many of the biggest personalities in gaming have flocked to the party game for some back-stabbing fun.

While different creators have seen a rise in viewership on the game, Corpse Husband, a music artist and YouTuber, has taken the game by storm after leaving the likes of AOC, PewDiePie, and more stunned with the sound of his voice.

among us death screen
Innersloth
Among Us has seen lobbies packed with the biggest content creators in gaming.

From the collaborations, Corpse Husband has taken off to a new level, becoming one of the fastest-growing YouTubers on the platform. After picking up over 2.4 million new subscribers in October alone, he is currently sitting at 4.1 million subscribers, all without ever showing his face on camera.

However, the star’s meteoric rise has not come without its downsides, and Corpse recently reflected on his success and the pressure that has been surrounding him in recent months.

The YouTuber revealed on November 4, that he would love to talk with other stars that have been in his position and how they dealt with the rapid change in fame, calling out to the likes of young superstar Billie Eilish.

“I would love to have a conversation with Billie Eilish or something about how the f*** she coped with coming up so quick, because this shit is hell behind the scenes,” he explained.“So much wild s*** goes on.”

He also added that the extra pressure of having his physical appearance revealed to the world would be unimaginable to him during the ongoing adjustment to his newly-found fame.

“I can’t imagine my physical appearance being out there on top of that, sounds crazy,” he simply explained.

While a face reveal does not appear to be on the cards for Corpse Husband anytime soon, fans will just have to wait and see if he chooses to do so down the line.