TikToker with Tourrette's goes viral roasting Addison Rae, Charli, more - Dexerto

TikToker Evie Meg is raising awareness for Tourette’s by helping people to laugh at her tics and one of her latest videos has some of the app’s biggest stars in hysterics.

Evie is a UK-based influencer and has amassed more than 8 million followers from posting videos raising awareness about her condition, filming her different tics, and how it affects her day-to-day life.

Her fans and other TikTokers with the same condition have praised her ability to laugh off awkward interactions and for her informative clips. Her videos consistently earn millions of views, and she now has more than 231 million likes across her videos in total.

In one of her latest viral videos, Evie filmed her reactions to images of different TikTok influencers and the results are hilarious. While she is unable to control some of her reactions, she encourages her followers to laugh at them as much as she laughs at herself. This is especially as she suffers from swearing tics and tics that will come off as rude without meaning to.

First up was Sebastian Bails, to which Evie responded,“You’ve been bathing in oranges!”, then to an image of Chase Hudson, she instinctively went to copy his pose. To twins Lucas and Marcus Dobre, she hilariously said “f*** off, copy & paste”, then she roasted Addison Rae, saying, “you’ve got a pimple right there!”

Next up were the D’Amelio sisters. When presented with an image of Dixie D’Amelio, Evie repeated her name several times and rhymed it with pixie, and then said “I’ll spit on ya” before bursting into fits of giggles. Evie even mocked Charli D’Amelio’s dance moves.

Nikki Lilly earned the most positive reaction of “I Love you, b*tch!”, but to UK TikToker Lily-Rose, Evie said “are you male or female?”, but quickly added that the two of them are friends. To Baby Ariel, Evie said “look at my nails” complete with a hand gesture and finally did a crazy impression of JoJo Siwa.

Some of the influencers mentioned expressed their love and support for Evie in the comments including Nikki Lilly who said “I love you too babe Ahah,” and Lily-Rose who graciously laughed it off. Other influencers were keen to get roasted by Evie including Sebby Jon and Grace Page.

And this is only part 1, as Evie has confirmed a part 2 will be coming soon and we can’t wait to see which TikTokers will get roasted next.