 Danielle Cohn slams Zoe Laverne over underage fan controversy - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Danielle Cohn slams Zoe Laverne over underage fan controversy

Published: 6/Nov/2020 16:01

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Danielle Cohn/ Instagram: Zoe Laverne

Share

TikTok Zoe LaVerne

TikToker Danielle Cohn has slammed Zoe Laverne in a YouTube vlog after the 19-year-old was allegedly caught kissing an underage fan.

Last week, a video surfaced online showing 19-year-old Zoe and a 13-year-old called Connor exchanging a kiss, confirming previous accusations from ex-boyfriend Cody Orlove and Amber VanPelt.

In the days before, leaked Instagram messages showed that Cody and Amber raised concerns over “very intense” interactions with Connor. Zoe had previously denied allegations of a relationship with an underage influencer.

On October 28, Zoe addressed the situation admitting the pair had caught feelings for each other, apologizing and reassuring concerned fans that they had split.

TikTok star Zoe Laverne
Instagram: Zoe Laverne
Zoe Laverne came under fire for kissing an underage fan

However, despite addressing the situation the criticism and attention from other influencers have not ceased, and fellow TikToker Danielle Cohn let her views be known on Thursday, November 5. She hit out at Zoe in a vlog with influencer Desiree Montoya.

“She can say like oh my mental health, your mental health does not make you dumb like it doesn’t make you forget how old you are how old this kid is and like you should know better especially at 19…it’s just like that is seven years apart it’s just shocking”

(Topic starts at 3:54)

Danielle herself has come under fire previously for having a large age gap in her own relationship, especially after her actual age was called into question. Danielle says she is 16, but some critics, including her own father, claim she is 14.

She did refer to her own situation, however, and said, me and my boyfriend do have an age gap but at the end of the day our age gap isn’t like a six almost seven-year age gap…I think it’s like three years, three and a half years if I was 14, but like I said I’m not that age we all know I tell you guys all the time how old I am but you guys don’t believe me.”

Zoe Laverne was recently in an online spat with Queen of TikTok Charli D’Amelio after a recording was leaked of her throwing insults about the star.

Cars

Joe Rogan’s incredible car collection featuring Chevrolet, Porsche & Tesla

Published: 6/Nov/2020 13:28

by Kieran Bicknell
Joe Rogans car collection
YouTube: THE DRIVE

Share

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan may be best-known for his work podcasting and hosting UFC fights, but he also has an incredible car collection too. From eco-friendly Teslas to gas-guzzling muscle cars, Rogan has something for everyone in his car collection.

Joe Rogan is one of the most successful podcasters ever, having recently signed an incredible deal worth a reported $100 million with Spotify for the rights to his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

With a net worth estimated to be around the $100 million mark, Rogan has used his money to build up an incredibly eclectic car collection. We’ve picked out some highlights from his garage below, including some tasty one-off custom builds.

Tesla Model S
Tesla
Joe’s only electric car is a Tesla Model S.

Joe Rogan’s Car Collection

Rogan doesn’t appear to have any overriding rhyme or reason behind his collection, preferring to mix things up every now and again. This has lead to a very varied mix of cars, but his garage is all the better for it.

One of the cars that Rogan talks about regularly on his podcast is his Tesla Model S. The only fully-electric car in his fleet, Rogan famously said the Model S was “the most preposterously quick vehicle” that he had ever driven.

By complete contrast to the Model S, Joe’s other ‘modern’ vehicles have a distinctly less eco-friendly approach. His gas-guzzling Porsche GT3 RS is a perfect example, as it would struggle to do 20mpg. Nevertheless, his GT3 RS is hailed as one of the best-handling Porsches ever built, and is a firm favorite for Rogan.

Not content with a standard GT3 RS, Rogan’s car is tuned by famous performance house Sharkwerks, boosting the power and drivability of this already insanely quick car.

Alongside his Porsche, Joe also has a Ford Mustang, powered by the 5.0l Coyote V8 engine. From the factory, these cars push out over 400hp and a bucket load of torque – plenty of fun without being too rare for Joe to park on the street.

Joe Rogan Chevrolet Corvette
YouTube: Jay Leno's Garage
Joe’s Chevrolet Corvette was even featured on Jay Leno’s Garage.

Joe Rogan’s muscle cars

It’s well-known that Joe is a fan of brutish American muscle cars, and he has a number of examples in his car collection.

‘Shark Fish’ is the name that Joe has given his customized Plymouth Barracuda, which was designed by the famous Chip Foose. With custom bodywork and a massive HEMI V8 engine under the hood, Rogan often lends out ‘Shark Fish’ to various car shows and displays.

Alongside the aforementioned ‘Cuda, Rogan also owns another majorly-modified muscle car. His gorgeous ’65 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is worthy of a place in an art gallery, but it hides a big secret.

Under the hood of this iconic classic sits a modern LS1 V8 engine complete with supercharger. This build was so well-known, it was even showcased on an episode of Jay Leno’s garage.

As well as his muscle cars, Joe also owns a number of other unusual vehicles. His custom ‘Icon’ Ford Bronco and Toyota Land Cruiser are worthy of plenty of attention, without shouting about their presence. An E46 BMW M3 also forms part of his collection, which he has previously said is “perfectly balanced.”

While the exact sum of Joe’s collection is difficult to ascertain thanks to its very customized nature, we expect it to be around the $1m mark. With Rogan, it’s a case of quality over quantity, and the result is a stunning collection that anyone would be proud of.