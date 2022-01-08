Disguised Toast explains why he’s changed his mind on Twitch react content

In the midst of various streamers reacting to movie or TV shows, Twitch streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang explained why he’s changed his mind on Twitch react content.

Ever since his return to Twitch, Disguised Toast made it clear that his fellow streamers on the platform are “scared” to take risks. This was in response to several streamers’ lack of risk-taking, in his eyes, due to them only watching TV shows like MasterChef and reacting to it.

Seemingly in response to this, Disguised Toast decided to add some flavor to the “react meta” and began to stream whole episodes of Naruto on his Twitch channel.

Following on from that, other big-named streamers such as xQc and Mizkif have taken it a step further, even though other streamers such as Sodapoppin and Ludwing warn of the dangers of DMCA and what it could mean for their channels.

Disguised Toast realizes why Twitch viewers enjoy react content

At first, Disguised Toast didn’t understand why Twitch viewers enjoy reaction content, but after being part of it himself, he’s changed his mind.

On his January 7 stream, Toast explained why he now understands why Twitch viewers do, making the comparison of how they enjoy watching others play games as “it’s the same for anime.”

Disguised Toast saw that like watching any other streamer or content creator play a game, watching anime being livestreamed by someone is more entertaining as “it’s more fun watching anime with people.”

He later called back to his start of live streaming full Naruto episodes when he returned to Twitch and said that he made it an “experiment” to push the bounds of DMCA. It instead gave him a new perspective on reaction content and how he actually began to like it.

“This whole thing started off as an experiment to see how far I can push this DMCA business,” he said. “It kinda turned into something I looked forward to which was kinda unexpected. It helped me understand why react content exists and why people enjoy it.”

Although reaction content has been a mainstay on Twitch for a while, as time has gone on streamers like Disguised Toast and others have started to push its limits without much penalty. But now, ramifications have begun to show face with the possible first domino being Pokimane’s ban.