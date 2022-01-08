CohhCarnage worried about Twitch’s future after Pokimane DMCA ban

Twitch streamer Ben ‘CohhCarnage’ Cassell voiced his concern for the future of the platform after Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys was banned from the platform for streaming copyrighted content.

On January 8, Pokimane was banned from Twitch during a 10-hour Avatar: The Last Airbender watch party.

Poki has since confirmed the ban will only last 48-hours, but being the first big streamer to receive punishment amid Twitch’s TV meta has concerned fellow top streamers, like Mizkif, that the DMCA fallout has begun.

CohhCarnage is wary that the bubble is beginning to burst, and it could be bad for both creators and the platform’s future.

CohhCarnage on Twitch DMCA fallout

The 37-year old streamer explained why he is concerned for the future of Twitch after the Pokimane ban.

“Right after one major streamer gets DMCA’d, another starts testing the waters with other dangerous content (Toast with Deathnote). Poki plays off the two-day ban and promotes her return stream with a smile. They’re speedrunning getting this site in incredibly hot water,” he tweeted.

He expanded his thoughts on the situation, noting: “I can’t imagine any license holder doesn’t take a look at what’s going on and realizes how there are fundamental issues with both the creators AND the platform allowing it to happen. I hope Twitch is locked down legally because it’s not a good look at all.”

Cohh placed the blame on both sides, as he doesn’t believe Twitch hasn’t done enough and also thinks creators are pushing the boundaries of DMCA too far.

The streamer concluded his thoughts by explaining that Twitch might not be able to pass all the blame to the creators who are breaching DMCA rules, and said: “The general argument is that Twitch will pass any lawsuits to the creators. That they are legally protected as they don’t control the content.”

He finished with a warning that the cycle of temporary bans for big streamers simply cannot last forever. “But do those protections work when they keep allowing the stuff to happen? When temp bans are jokes and the offenders keep returning?”

It remains to be seen if Twitch will implement any further measures amid these concerns.