TikTokers & YouTubers set for more podcast deals amid high demand

There could be more podcast deals on the way for creators popular on the likes of YouTube and TikTok, as a new survey has revealed that there is a particularly high demand for podcasts hosted by influencers.

Over the past few years, the podcast industry has proven to be a lucrative one, with some big names in the industry getting huge deals to host their own shows.

In late 2020, Joe Rogan got an insane $100 million deal with Spotify to move his wildly popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast across to Spotify exclusively. This was followed by another extraordinary $60 million deal for Alex Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ show.

Advertisement

It looks like there could be an increase in the number of influencer podcasts in the future, as the results of a new survey have revealed that podcasts from YouTubers and other content creators are in high demand.

The survey, conducted by Acast and Nielsen, looked into who US listeners want to see podcasts from, and the results overwhelmingly showed that people are interested in seeing new shows from ‘YouTubers and influencers,’ with 39% of the vote.

In second and third place are ‘health experts’ and ‘music personalities’ with 28% each, and last is ‘TV personalities’ with 27%.

There are plenty of influencers who have already been making waves with their own podcasts. Logan Paul’s show ‘ImPaulsive’ has over 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube, with the most popular episode having been viewed 14 million times.

Advertisement

Podcasting has also been popular among many TikTok stars. Addison Rae launched her podcast ‘Mama Knows Best’ in 2020 with her mom Sheri as a co-host, which was later renamed ‘That Was Fun?’ when she launched the second season of the popular show.

Read More: Joe Rogan fans want Jake Paul UFC fight after MMA training video

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are also two notable stars who collaborated on their own show ‘2 Chix’ where they discussed topical stories from their lives.

With a clear high demand for more social media stars from across the internet to get involved with the podcast game, there’s a chance we could be seen more big deals in the future.