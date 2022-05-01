Disguised Toast breaks down Rust Twitch Rivals drama: “I just wanted everyone to have a good time”

Team leader Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has explained all about what happened during the dramatic Rust Twitch Rivals drama which saw 40 Spanish-speaking streamers storm out of the event claiming that they were being treated ‘unfairly.’

Back in January 2022, Twitch streamer Disguised Toast issued a tempting challenge via Twitter asking if any of his “mutuals” would be interested in a “$100k Rust 40v40 streamer event.” The result was an epic showdown between 40 of the biggest English-speaking streamers taking on 40 of the most popular Spanish content creators.

However, it didn’t take long for a heated debate to kick off as South and Latin American players claiming their opponents had shown a lack of respect for their region. The North American side fired back saying Team Alexby11 “broke the rules that they put in place.”

Now, Disguised Toast has shared his take on the drama which saw the third and final day of Twitch Rivals get canceled because of Team Alexby11’s withdrawal.

Toast shares his take on Twitch Rivals Rust drama

Now, in an hour-long YouTube video, Toast compiled a variety of footage from the tournament and provided a timeline of the events to clarify what happened and his take on the event.

At one point in the video, Toast was evidently frustrated with Team Alexby11 and the amount of time the group had spent talking to the event administrators.

“I see the Spanish team is in call with admin again. I swear, I know I’m supposed to be the reasonable one, but these f*ckers spend more time in a call with admin than play the game. Like, we got rolled so hard in the beginning, our morale was so bad. They still think they’re the ones being f*cked.”

Toast disputes claims Twitch Rivals event was a “flop”

The Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle came to an abrupt halt on day three after the Spanish-speaking players dropped out. As a result, Disguised Toast and his team were crowned the winners.

After a viewer in his chat called the event a “flop,” Toast argued: “I actually think this event was a huge success. You know, before all the quitting.”

Although, he admitted that having to explain to Twitch and the sponsors why the third day would not take place “didn’t go well.”

“I just wanted everyone to have a good time,” Toast claimed. While he admitted that there were some “frustrating” moments, he thought his team had fun. However, he added: “That wasn’t the case for the Spanish side and that makes me sad. I’ve very sorry that they feel that way.”