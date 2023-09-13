Disguised Toast explains how G2 beat him to The Guard Valorant roster signing

Streaming star Jeremy ‘DisguisedToast’ Wang has given some insight into how he would have taken up The Guard’s Valorant roster, but G2 had “too much money” for him to compete.

Numerous content creators have given their backing to different esports teams over the last few years with brief sponsorships and funding, but Disguised Toast has dove right at the deep end.

The OfflineTV favorite has backed teams in League of Legends, Valorant, and Apex Legends, but he’s been looking to take things to the next level, especially when it comes to Valorant

His Disguised squad have been competitive, and when The Guard became available because their organization “failed to meet the deadline to agree to the Team Participation Agreement of VCT Americas,” he was naturally interested. However, reports stated that G2 have swooped in and will get the VCT Americas spot amid the controversy.

Disguised Toast says G2 had “too much money” for The Guard roster

Well, during a recent stream, Toast stated that he would have wanted to sign three of the five players from The Guard so they’d keep their spot, and add two players from college teams in a Cloud9-esque move.

“I was trying to get The Guard right. My strategy was to just overpay three players because you just need a core of three out of five. So, I take all the money I would have given to the fourth and fifth players and just give it to three players and get them to kick out the fourth and fifth players, then I just get two collegiate players,” he said.

Some fans assumed he was joking about the “big brain strategy,” but the Twitch star added that G2 ultimately had “too much money” when it came to paying salaries.

Toast had previously implied that the roster could be getting up to $40k a month with the move to G2, which is pretty dizzying.

As noted, the Twitch star has been incredibly committed to trying and prop up esports squads under the Disguised umbrella, to the point where it’s costing him around $1 million this year.

G2’s signing of The Guard roster has yet to be confirmed as of writing, but it appears it’s only a matter of time.

