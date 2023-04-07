Disguised Toast hints at esports expansion following Valorant success

OfflineTV member Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has dropped a major hint that he wants to have a footprint on more esports titles, and asked the community for input.

The popular streamer and content creator dipped his toes into esports waters for the first time at the start of the year with a men’s Valorant roster. The team qualified for NA Challengers in their first attempt and, despite some struggles, became a fan favorite, averaging over 73,000 viewers during the league’s Split 1, according to Esports Charts.

And then last month, Disguised Toast signed a second, all-women’s, roster to compete in the VCT Game Changers qualifiers. The team, headlined by four streamers, fell short of qualifying and was ‘dropped’ afterward, but it proved an instant success, helping shatter the region’s viewership record by a wide margin.

Before both moves, Disguised Toast asked his Twitter followers for advice on which players to sign. And on April 6, he once again turned to his community for help with a tweet asking which esport title he should get into next.

Esports community replies to Disguised Toast

The responses to Disguised Toast’s tweet were varied. OpTic Creative Director Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards suggested that he enters Call of Duty, saying that “the DSG CDL arc is what people really want to see.”

Many encouraged him to enter the Fighting game community (FGC), which has seen a handful of esports organizations, like Luminosity and Moist Esports, make splashy moves in recent weeks.

Five top Super Smash Bros. players became free agents on April 6 after CLG was acquired by NRG. One of those players, Cody Schwab, who recently won MAJOR UPSET: Melee in Portland, is on board with the idea, posting the following tweet in response to Disguised Toast’s message: “Please.”

Other responses included CS:GO, PUBG Mobile, Pokémon, Teamfight Tactics, and even League of Legends. It might be some time before Disguised Toast decides which title he should move into next, but the possibility of the content creator expanding his esports portfolio seems to be very much real.