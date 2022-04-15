Twitch Rivals $100K Rust Team Battle ft. shroud, xQc, more: Day 1 results

Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle is well underway. With $100,000 at stake and massive teams featuring the likes of xQc, Shroud, Disguised Toast, The Grefg, and plenty more, here are all the details from day 1, and how the rest of the event is set to play out.

Twitch Rivals is back in a big way this month with a whopping $100,000 up for grabs in a massive Rust event. Collecting dozens of top streamers, teams are set to battle it out across 48 hours straight of intense competition.

From where you can tune in to a breakdown of the format, here’s everything there is to know about the $100K Rust Team Battle.

Contents

Rust Team Battle Twitch Rivals stream

Featuring two 40 x 40 teams battling it out in honor of their homelands, this event is harder to watch than most. For fans seeking to catch the recap, it’s available on the Twitch Rivals channel embedded below, here you’ll find highlights, interviews, and play-by-plays on the action as it happens.

For viewers wanting to watch it unfold in real-time you’re able to tune in to your favorite player directly. All competitors will be streaming what they’re seeing throughout the time that they’re on.

Rust Team Battle schedule

The event is a single, continuous 48-hour marathon running from April 14 at 12:00pm PDT and ending April 16 at 12:00pm PDT.

You can find streamed recaps from day 1, day 2 and a look back on what has been available on the Twitch Rivals page at 12pm PST on April 14, 15 and 16.

Rust Team Battle Twitch Rivals recap: Day 1

As day 1 came to a close, LATAM had a healthy lead on NA, with 265 dog tags cashed in to NA’s 200. More on the points system below.

Additionally, Twitch Rivals Twitter posted some healthy stats and facts from day one. With CoconutBGaming leading Disguised Toasts’ team, and Nemereth taking out top position for Team Alexby11.

Rust Team Battle Twitch Rivals format

The two teams are representing North America under Disguised Toast’s leadership and South/Latin America under the supervision of Alexby11. This chaotic Rust fest has been going on with abandon and seems only set to get wilder over the coming hours.

With Rust being a nontraditional competitive game, Twitch Rivals went deep to establish rules on how the tournament would play out. As listed on the Twitch Rivals page for this tournament, here are how the scores are decided:

Earn points by eliminating enemy players, collecting their dog tags, and returning them to base to cash in for credit at their team’s shrine Players can pick up teammates’ dog tags and deposit in their own base to deny them from the opposition Hackable crate events will occur during the broadcast window that will award additional loot and dog tags Neutral raidable bases will spawn around the neutral islands that will award additional loot and dog tags A hackable crate event will kick off the last broadcast window; 15 minutes after either team claims the crate, PVP base raiding is enabled Each NPC kill has a 33% chance of dropping a dog tag When a team’s tool chest is destroyed during the base raiding period, all dog tags they’ve collected are dropped and need to be denied by the team that destroyed the chest Dog tags are “denied” by picking them up and carrying them across the islands back to their home base Players carrying stolen dog tags will be marked on the map while returning them to base The team whose tool chest was destroyed may kill the raiding team’s dog tag carrier and reclaim the dog tags if 48 hours are not up That team MUST rebuild their tool chest in order to re-cash the stolen dog tags The team that has the most cashed-in dog tags at the end of 48 hours will be the winners



Tiebreakers

Total kills by each team Total non-cashed dog tags collected by each team Total damage done by each team Total nodes farmed by each team



All games are played on a private NA server hosted by Twitch on a custom 5 island-style map.

Rust Team Battle NA vs LATAM teams

Teams Team DisguisedToast Team Alexby11 DisguisedToast Alexby11 5uppp AgenteMaxo AnthonyZ AlphaSniper97 BaboAbe Ampeterby7 baoo AriGameplays bnans aroyitt buddha ByRubii9 Chap bysTaXx chrismelberger bytarifaaa CoconutB caliebre hJune Carola imPheetus CrystalMolly itsRyanHiga dilanzito KristoferYee GradyWhite_ Kruzadar ibaiAP Mendo IsVolcano MissDoitBIG L6c6f6R Morgausse LakshartNia MrLlamaSC LauGamerCO Nadeshot Leviathan Natsumiii natalan OvileeMay NemerethTV Picco Nephtunie renniesaurus p0me Sajam Panpots Scarra Reborn_Live Shiphtur REVENANT shroud ricoy23 sneakylol Rubius spoonkid Silithur Surefour SkyshockTV Sykkuno SoyPan tarik SrSerpiente taxi2g Stratus TenZ TheGrefg triciaisabirdy Vane_Escamilla Welyn xGuiRy willneff xXxTheFocuSxXx xQcOW ZilverK ZVCH ZormanWorld

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here as the rest of the Twitch Rivals event unfolds.