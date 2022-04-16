Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle cut short after competitive integrity controversy

The latest Twitch Rivals event, Rust Team Battle has come to an end a full day ahead of schedule according to the organizers.

The three-day international event was scheduled to continue through Sunday, April 17, but has now officially been concluded with both teams and the Rivals administrators agreeing to award Team DiguisedToast the event win.

Why did Twitch Rivals Rust Team Battle end early?

The showdown first came under contest on day one when members of the Spanish community insinuated that the competition was unfair and that their region was being shown a “lack of respect”. This rift among the competitors carried on into day two before it ultimately ground things to a halt entirely.

In a statement to the community regarding the sudden stoppage, the Twitch Rivals admins relayed the message that the show would not be carrying on into Day Three and Team Disguised Toast would be awarded the $100,000 prize.

On Twitch Rivals: Rust Team Battle: Thank you to @aLexBY11, @DisguisedToast, @playrust, & @RustoriaServers for their partnership and hard work to make this event possible pic.twitter.com/DQu3UWQ7T3 — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) April 16, 2022

While the internal conversations have been kept private, the TR team has promised to host similar events with adjusted rules and expectations to avoid problems like this in the future: “We’ve heard the community’s feedback and aim to: further clarify rules to prevent confusion, re-evaluate format, and reconsider global event timings in the future.”

The decision to bring the event to an end was not a popular one for the winning team, as popular variety streamer and Team DisguisedToast member xQc has already voiced his dislike for how things shook out at the end of Day One.

*This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more details are revealed.