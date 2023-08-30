Disguised Toast expects NA tier 2 Valorant to get “even more expensive” in 2024

Disguised Toast said in a live stream that he expects players to get higher salaries in Tier 2 Valorant compared to VCT Americas starting in 2024 as owners of Tier 1 teams are starting to offer everyone a minimum salary.

The VCT off-season is in full swing, as rumors around players leaving or joining teams are starting to swirl. Amid the player transfer news, there is also a narrative that the market for Valorant players in VCT Americas has crumbled as most organizations are offering players minimum salaries of $50,000 a year to play in the Tier 1 league.

This is probably due to teams wanting to save as much as possible on costs as the esports winter continues to batter the industry.

In a recent stream, Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang said he expects that this will cause the Challengers League teams to have players on higher salaries than the VCT Americas squads.

“They finally realized, ‘Wait a second. We can just pay these players the minimum and they’ll say yes. Because they have to.’ Teams are wising up. It’s like, ‘If we all pay the same, none of us has to overpay,’” Disguised Toast said.

Disguised Toast expects Valorant salaries to climb in Challengers

The content creator went on to explain that teams in the Challengers League are desperate to get into VCT Americas and will pay whatever they need to get good players on their roster for a chance to win Ascension.

“I’m thinking 7k or 8K. It’s kind of weird. The Tier 2 scene is going to get even more expensive. And the Tier 1 scene is getting cheaper,” Disguised Toast said.

The streamer fielded a team in the North American Challengers League that featured some of the top talent in North America at the time, including Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker, who presumably garnered a high wage. Despite this, the team was relegated from the league.

Disguised Toast said that he might be looking to field a team in a region outside of North America due to the players’ wage demands.

“People in North America, they’ve got big egos. There are some egotistical players who demand really high salaries,” he said.