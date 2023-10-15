xQc outraged after losing $820k due to Dillon Danis “trolling” in Logan Paul fight

Streamer Felix ‘xQc‘ Lengyel is fuming after losing $820,000 on the highly-anticipated Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight due to Danis trolling during the fight.

The fight, one of the most highly anticipated boxing fights of the year, ended in controversy after MMA fighter Dillon Danis was disqualified in the final round after attempting a double-leg takedown and a guillotine choke.

Danis, who was making his boxing debut, was clearly being outclassed by Logan Paul throughout the fight. But as many fans expected the scorecards to be read in favor of Paul, many were surprised to find that Danis was instead disqualified from the fight due to his antics.

And this proved to be a costly outcome for many who had placed a bet on the fight.

Following the announcement of the disqualification, popular streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel immediately took to Twitter, sharing his frustration with the fight’s outcome.

xQc not only questioned how it ended in disqualification but took aim at Danis for deciding to “troll” during the fight before revealing that he lost $820,000 as a result.

Danis’ decision to basically abandon the boxing fight and instead try to grapple with Paul proved to be a horrific outcome for anyone who had specifically placed bets on Logan Paul to win by decision or the fight to end by way of decision.

And making matters worse for xQc, it was revealed that Paul had won every round on the scorecards up until that point, meaning that he was clearly just seconds away from winning the fight by decision.

It’s unknown exactly how much money xQc wagered on the fight or what result wagered on, but some betting sites had listed Paul to win by decision at +310 odds before the fight.

Given these odds, if xQc had placed a $820,000 bet on Paul to win by decision, he would have been just seconds away from yielding a $3,362,000 payout, a potential profit of $2,542,000

That’s a tough loss for the streamer who only earlier this month revealed that he would not be gambling anymore following an incredible $5,000,000 win on an online casino.