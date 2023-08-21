Corinna Kopf slams Dillon Danis for “harassing” Nina Agdal amid Logan Paul feud

Corinna Kopf is hitting out at Dillon Danis after the fighter made a slew of posts attacking Nina Agdal, Logan Paul’s fiancé, as his bout with Logan looms on the horizon.

Mixed martial artist Dillon Danis is wasting no time antagonizing his upcoming boxing opponent, YouTube star Logan Paul, ahead of their press conference on August 22.

The two have been feuding for some time now and are finally slated to touch gloves come October 14. In preparation for their match, Danis has started taking shots at Paul on social media — more specifically, making many posts about Paul’s fiance, Danish model Nina Agdal.

Over the past few days, Danis has been posting a slew of photos showing Nina in the nude or posing with other men in an apparent attempt to rile up his rival for their upcoming press conference.

YouTube: IMPAULSIVE Nina Agdal is Logan Paul’s fiance – and she’s become a target for her man’s upcoming boxing opponent, Dillon Danis.

Thus far, neither Logan nor Nina has publicly commented on Danis’s posts about Nina — but other women in the space are speaking up in support of the model.

Corinna Kopf puts Dillon Danis on blast for “harassing” Nina Agdal

On August 20, popular streamer and OnlyFans creator Corinna Kopf lashed out at Danis over his behavior, saying the fighter is “harassing” Nina. Corinna also called him “desperate” for purportedly messaging her and her friends.

“I can’t be the only one who thinks Dillon Danis is corny as f*ck for harassing the f*ck out of a woman for absolutely no reason, she wrote. “Talk sh*t to the person you’re fighting, not his fiancé. Also, someone tell him to stop sending and unsending messages to me and my friends, you look so desperate, my guy.”

The two have since gotten into quite the online feud, hitting back at each other in a series of posts that have gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

“I ain’t reading all that, good for you tho or sorry that happened,” Danis wrote in response to her initial post.

“Dillon,” Kopf shot back. “I realize no matter what I say, you will just ratio me with your little virgin troll army. But in REAL LIFE you will always have to stomach the fact that you are a loser… you sleep on someone’s couch in Jersey City.”

“Give Corinna her phone back Logan, you not slick,” Danis wrote in another post.

Danis also made a slew of tweets lashing out at Kopf’s OnlyFans empire, saying in another: “Logan smart by sending the final OF bosses Corinna and Lena at me to give Nina time to breathe.”

Danis also lashed out at Logan’s relationship with his little brother, Jake Paul, saying: “If my brother were ever getting cooked like this, I would do anything I could to defend him. That’s what real brothers do. It just shows how fake Jake and Logan are.”

Jake Paul has remained quiet about the situation. Logan Paul, however, has hit back at Danis’s claims that he’s juicing, saying that the fighter “lied” about him turning down Olympic-style drug testing.

It’s also worth noting that a spat appears to be breaking out between the brothers after Jake called into question Logan’s reaction to his victory over Nate Diaz. He even claimed he was “pained” by his brother not wanting to do business with him.

For now, we’ll just have to see how this Logan and Dillon feud turns out when the two meet up for their press conference in mere hours.