OnlyFans model claims she had threesome with Dillon Danis before Logan Paul fight

OnlyFans model Lily Phillips has claimed she had a threesome with Dillon Danis before his notorious fight with Logan Paul.

OnlyFans model and content creator Lily Phillips has dished out the tea in a tell-all interview while on The Reality Check podcast.

Quizzed by the hosts on whether or not she had ever slept with anyone famous, Phillips made a surprising revelation.

According to her, not only has the OnlyFans model “f***** Dillon Danis”, but their interaction took place “just before” his fight with Logan Paul and involved a third party in the mix.

Asked to give details, Phillips said, “We were at a party… a girl asked me to come and it was like, a little gathering and he was there.”

“You wouldn’t think someone had spunk before a fight,” Phillips continued, admitting she was surprised he had been willing to engage with her before his big fight.

When asked to confirm whether another girl had been a part of their interaction — a claim first made by Logan Paul — Phillips said, “Yeah it was a threesome but [me and Danis] f***** before, and then she joined in and then we f***** after.”

Keeping the identity of the other girl a secret in case she didn’t want to be “outed”, Phillips did reveal that she considered Danis to be “good” in bed.

Viewers were evidently drawn by the story, with one person writing, “[Laughing out loud], am I the only one here to hear the Dillon story?”

