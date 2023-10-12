Dillon Danis punches Logan Paul in the head with microphone at Prime card face-off

Dillon Danis punched Logan Paul in the head with a microphone during their face-off just two days ahead of their highly-anticipated boxing match, causing Paul to bleed.

It’s no secret that the feud between mixed martial artist Dillon Danis and YouTube star Logan Paul is getting serious.

After the two announced they’d be meeting in the boxing ring come October 14, Danis made it his mission to “sell” the fight by antagonizing his opponent’s fiance, Danish model Nina Agdal, on social media.

As a result of incessantly posting photos and videos of Agdal, the model issued a restraining order against him, on top of seeking “no less than $150,000 in damages” over the ordeal.

Since then, it’s been clear that there’s no love lost between the two fighters as fight night comes ever closer… but it looks like hands were thrown a bit prematurely.

DAZN Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis is one of two co-headline bouts on the Prime card.

Logan Paul bleeds after Dillon Danis punches him at face-off

On October 12, the fighters on the Prime Card met up to take photos and face off with each other, as is a well-known tradition in combat sports.

It’s not surprising that sometimes, these face-offs can get a bit heated, especially if there’s already preexisting beef between the combatants… but fans weren’t ready for what happened between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

During their face-off, Logan tossed a microphone at Danis, obviously annoyed at his opponent. In answer, Danis gripped his own microphone in his fist and landed a punch right to Logan Paul’s head. Security quickly stepped in and separated the two fighters, but the damage had already been done, as Logan was reportedly bleeding as a result of the blow.

Dillon has since taken to Twitter/X to further antagonize Paul, even posting a photo of the blood that supposedly dripped from his head after the punch.

Logan Paul responds after Dillon Danis punches him during Prime card face-off

Logan Paul has since responded to the incident, and it doesn’t look like the punch fazed him one bit.

“Dillon can’t escape me,” Paul wrote in a post on Twitter/X. “The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher.”

This is just another chapter in their already viral feud as fight night approaches on October 14. For more info on how to tune into the Prime Card, check out our hub right here on Dexerto.

