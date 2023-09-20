Dillon Danis fails to appear in court for Nina Agdal restraining order hearing

Dillon Danis reportedly failed to appear in court for the hearing regarding model Nina Agdal’s restraining order against him.

Dillon Danis’s feud with Logan Paul has entered another chapter as the mixed martial artist reportedly failed to show up to his court hearing regarding a restraining order filed against him by Danish model Nina Agdal.

The order was filed after weeks of Danis harassing Agdal on social media, incessantly posting photos of the model posing alongside other men in an attempt to aggravate upcoming boxing opponent Logan Paul.

However, after Danis posted explicit photos and videos of Agdal without her consent, she filed a “massive” lawsuit against him seeking “no less than $150,000 in damages” — as well as a restraining order.

YouTube: IMPAULSIVE Nina Agdal is Logan Paul’s fiancé – and she’s become a target for her man’s upcoming boxing opponent, Dillon Danis.

Although Danis feared his fight with Logan might be in jeopardy if he received jail time over the incident, he was clearly unfazed by the ordeal, saying in a tweet: “I won’t stop, f*ck the system, come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man.”

Dillon Danis doesn’t show up to court for Nina Agdal restraining order

Yesterday, Danis was supposed to appear in court for the hearing regarding Nina’s restraining order… but according to advertising & ecommerce lawyer Rob Freund, Danis failed to show up.

Thus, according to Freund, the restraining order will remain in place “for the duration of the underlying lawsuit against him.”

Thus far, it doesn’t look like Danis has responded to this latest news — but he did post a video from Agdal online, something that some fans claim might violate Nina’s restraining order against him, which prohibits the fighter and those “in active participation with him” from posting explicit photos of the model online.

For now, it appears as though Danis vs Paul is still a-go for October 14, but we’ll keep you updated right here on Dexerto if anything changes.