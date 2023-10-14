Conor McGregor “impressed” with Dillon Danis despite Logan Paul’s victory

Conor McGregor has nothing but praise for Dillon Danis following his defeat against Logan Paul in the boxing ring.

After many months of back-and-forth, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis finally went toe-to-toe on October 14. Danis, a jiu-jitsu world champion and MMA fighter, was visibly out of his depth in the boxing ring and it was Paul who dominated every round with a significant size and reach advantage.

However, the fight took an unexpected turn in the final round when Danis shot for a double-leg takedown and attempted a guillotine choke. Both actions are illegal in boxing and ended up resulting in a disqualification for Danis and a win for Paul.

That said, Danis’ ability to put up 6 rounds against Logan Paul didn’t go unnoticed.

McGregor “impressed” by Danis’ performance in the ring

It didn’t take long for former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and training partner of Danis to share his opinions on the fight, taking to Twitter to share that he was “impressed” by Danis’ performance. McGregor provided more analysis of the fight in an audio clip shared just minutes later.

“Are you not entertained?” McGregor begins. “Look, I was impressed. Good shots. Need to believe in those shots more and let them go. Some of them were alright. Some of them he was throwing were alright, he just needed to let them go a little bit more,” the former UFC champion continued, genuinely analyzing Danis’ performance.

McGregor’s comments weren’t all praise, however, as he made sure to throw in his opinions about Logan Paul’s actions: “What’d your man do, anyway? Didn’t even wobble him. Didn’t even hurt him.”

He went on, perhaps alluding to Paul’s relief following the bout, “Guess what, mate? You’re back in a dark spot. Back in the locker room with your one, thinking about all the s**t … You’re still in a dark spot, bro. You’ve done nothing.”

In his post-fight interview, Paul expressed his desire to fight McGregor next year, further heating up the rivalry between the MMA and YouTube communities.