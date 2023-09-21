Dillon Danis says Nina Agdal lawsuit will cost him $400k even if he wins case

Dillon Danis says that he’ll have to pay $400k in legal fees even if he wins his upcoming court case against Logan Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal.

The feud between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul has entered legal territory, as Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal, has filed a “massive” lawsuit against the mixed martial artist.

Agdal filed the suit in response to Danis’s incessant social media posts about her, alleging that he or someone he knew hacked into her accounts to post explicit pictures and private videos of her online as part of his smear campaign against opponent Logan Paul.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to the suit, Agdal is seeking “no less than $150,000 in damages” and has also filed a restraining order against Danis. Danis reportedly failed to show up for his court hearing regarding the order, which will remain in effect “for the duration of the underlying lawsuit against him.”

Instagram: loganpaul Logan Paul got engaged to his fiance, Nina Agdal, in summer 2023 – but it’s been far from paradise for this famous couple.

Dillon Danis slams Nina Agdal’s “bullsh*t” lawsuit

This puts Danis in an interesting spot, given that he’s set to touch gloves with Paul in just a few weeks’ time — but it’s also costing him a fortune in legal fees.

Article continues after ad

According to Danis, he’ll have to pony up $400k in attorney fees even if he wins the case, as told during a recent live stream with Adin Ross and Andrew Tate.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I think he doesn’t wanna fight me,” Danis said of Logan. “I think he’s just trying to get me to pull out somehow so then he looks like the hero, you know? It’s bullsh*t, because it’s all going through him, you know?”

Article continues after ad

“Even if I win the case, I still have to pay over $400,000 in just attorney fees, lawyer fees. It’s just bullsh*t when I’m promoting a fight — this is the biggest fight he’s ever done, and I made the whole event. It’s just bullsh*t, man.”

Agdal’s lawsuit also prevents Danis or anyone “in active participation with him” from posting explicit photos of her on the net… something he’ll have to honor unless he wants to breach the order.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, Paul claims that Danis admitted to committing a federal crime in an edited version of their face-to-face video by DAZN, claiming he’ll release the footage very soon.