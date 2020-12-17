Logo
Entertainment

Twitter spam bot helps fake David Dobrik YouTube channel hit 90k subs

Published: 17/Dec/2020 14:40

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: David Dobrik

Share

David Dobrik

High-profile creators are being targeted by Twitter bots promoting a “fan-made” YouTube channel posting David Dobrik’s live streams — and somehow it’s working. 

In August David Dobrik did his first-ever live stream on Twitch playing Warzone, and gave away $1,000 every time he won a game. Understandably, people were ecstatic that this huge internet personality had entered the streaming world, especially playing with people such as Florida Mutineers’ Cesar ‘Skyz’ Bueno.

YouTube channels posting highlights from his streams were a natural progression and include the channel in question called “David Dobrik Live Streams.” It already has 93,600 followers, with the first video being posted on August 30.

But it seems as though the reason behind a large number of subscribers in such a short space of time is down to the sheer number of bots terrorizing Twitter users asking them to watch, with several high-profile creators getting the brunt of it.

David Dobrik twitter bot
Twitter: @INTELCallofDuty
Multiple Twitter accounts were made to promote the YouTube channel

Bots on Twitter have become a consistent problem. In April 2020, the platform removed 20,000 fake accounts, while back in 2018 it reportedly removed 70 million fake accounts. While Twitter is working on a system to identify the bots, fake accounts can still be created and used to spread misinformation.

CDL player Clayster tweeted, “Who is the one person who keeps making five thousand accounts to tweet me his David Dobrik playing Warzone videos? I must know, you need help. I’ve had to block at least 50+ accounts.”

Other famous faces agreed and said they had also been targeted. Crimsix wrote, “Wait, wtf same,” while YouTuber Casey Neistat wrote called it “a particularly aggressive bot.”

Other targeted influencers who claimed to victims of the relentless account included FaZe Simp, Drift0r, and musician Jordan Wright.

The about section of the channel confirms that it’s not linked to the YouTuber himself, with the note: “I try to upload daily videos from David Dobrik’s live stream if he is currently streaming. This is a fan channel and not David’s.”

Dexerto has reached out to David Dobrik’s team for comment.

Entertainment

Streamers baffled by Twitch ban on words like ‘simp’ and ‘virgin’

Published: 17/Dec/2020 14:28

by Jacob Hale
Twitch ban words simp virgin incel, timthetatman nickmercs neekolul
Twitch: nickmercs, neekolul, timthetatman

Share

Twitch

Several streamers, esports pros and top influencers in the space have been left scratching their heads over Twitch’s bizarre decision to ban words like ‘simp’ and ‘virgin.’

The new policy was first announced on December 16 by Twitch COO Sara Clemens, with plans to come into action on January 22, during the company’s ‘Town Hall’ Twitch stream.

Clemens said: “Using terms like simp, incel, or virgin as an insult to negatively refer to another person’s sexual activity is not allowed under this new policy,” in an attempt to negate the effects of cyberbullying and negative behavior on the platform.

As you can imagine, the wider gaming and streaming community found this particular snippet of information very interesting and, for a large portion, actually rather funny.

Many of the best responses, though, came from those whom it would directly affect, so let’s take a look at what the streamers and influencers think of the ban.

Streamers & influencers react to Twitch ‘simp’ ban

JackSepticEye was one of the first to congratulate Twitch on finally ending toxicity online.

Meanwhile, top Call of Duty pro Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr had some very obvious issues with the change.

Aussie Lazarbeam called out the “incel” who made the decision, adding that “real men simp.”

Jacksfilms is going to have to seriously reconsider his stream themes…

100 Thieves’ Neekolul has realized she’ll need to change up her vocabulary a bit…

Finally, TimTheTatman took the opportunity to let his good friend NICKMERCS know how he felt about him.

So, there’s clearly some confusion over this new Twitch ban — most notably, why they’re even doing it in the first place.

It will be interesting to see how aggressively Twitch administers these new rules when they come into effect on January 22, especially given some of the response to certain bans and suspensions that have occurred in recent months, including the likes of Dr Disrespect and Forsen.