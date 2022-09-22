Did the Island Boys break up? Rappers’ heated spat goes viral on TikTok

Rap duo ‘The Island Boys’ don’t seem to be on good terms anymore after the brothers got into a heated feud during a TikTok live stream that has fans wondering if they’re officially done with each other.

The Island Boys took over the internet last year after their breakout song, ‘I’m an Island Boy,’ went viral.

Although the track got quite a bit of heat from listeners for its lyrics and bass-boosted beat (alongside the rappers’ unique sense of style), the two skyrocketed to internet stardom for those exact reasons.

Unfortunately, their claim to fame was rife with drama from the outset. In between spats with Logan Paul, getting booed at their very first major live performance, and attempting to get into boxing matches with other influencers, the duo has caused quite a stir in the space… and it’s looking like things aren’t settling down a year after the fact.

The Island Boys are twin brothers who have been incredibly close throughout their rise to internet stardom — even to the point that some viewers were a little bit put off by their relationship.

Island Boys get into heated argument on live stream

However, it seems as though the siblings are drifting apart thanks to a recent argument they got into during a TikTok live stream.

The argument went viral on the platform, with fans simultaneously reaching for their popcorn while also wondering if this isn’t the end for the rap duo.

“You wanna be just like me!” Kodiyak Redd said at one point. “You do everything I do. Follow the leader!”

“I made Island Boys,” Flyysouljah shot back.

“I’m the one who told you, let’s get in the AirBnB … I’m the one who told you to change it up. And I’m the one that made the actual bars. The bars!” Redd claimed.

This stream comes a month after the brothers apparently started living separately, although they were seen together shortly before this latest argument took place.

For now, it’s unclear exactly what’s going on with these two — or if they’ll still make an appearance on that influencer-boxing TV series they were eyed for last year.