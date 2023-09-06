Island Boys say their mom “doesn’t care” they make out on OnlyFans

Flyysouljah from the Island Boys claims that his mother “doesn’t care” that he makes out with his twin brother for OnlyFans content — but the internet isn’t convinced this is true.

Rap duo and twin brothers the Island Boys first rose to fame in 2021, thanks to their viral song of the same name.

The two quickly took the net by storm thanks to the earworm track and their unique sense of style — but not for positive reasons, as the duo were booed at their very first concert and even got publicly roasted by the likes of Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Over the following year, the rappers fell out of the public consciousness… but earlier in 2023, they shocked social media yet again after revealing they were creating OnlyFans content together.

The brothers were instantly slammed over this revelation, with many critics calling the content “incestuous.” This was followed by Flyysouljah coming out as gay some time later.

Instagram: flyysoulja The Island Boys went viral in 2021 – and now, they’re back in the limelight thanks to their controversial OnlyFans content.

Flyysouljah says mom “doesn’t care” about OnlyFans content with brother

Now, he’s responded to concerns from fans regarding how his mother feels about his content with his bro… but he says she’s all for it, as he’s able to provide for her thanks to the money he’s earned from his ventures.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“My mom doesn’t care,” the rapper answered in a TikTok video uploaded on September 1. “My mom is proud of me, that I’m successful. I get to take very good care of her. I’m about to give her $10,000 to go invest in her own business.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“So, she’s proud of me. I bought her an apartment, a car. She doesn’t really care what I do or my personal life, to be honest with you.”

Article continues after ad

However, commenters weren’t convinced that he was being truthful, with one user writing: “His mum definitely doesn’t know, cuz if she does, that’s WILD.”

Article continues after ad

“Blud don’t even talk to his mom anymore,” another speculated.

“That’s crazy she doesn’t care about her sons making out on the internet, as long as they give her money!” yet another wrote. “People would rather have money than morals!”

This is just the latest news to come from the Island Boys after the duo “destroyed” YouTuber Jack Doherty’s house during a live stream on Kick.