Island Boys eyed for Influencer Boxing reality TV show with $1 million prize

Rap duo the Island Boys are being eyed as possible contestants for an upcoming reality TV show all about influencer boxing. Here’s what we know so far.

The Island Boys broke the internet late last year after their song ‘I’m an Island Boy’ went viral all across social media (and subsequently got stuck in everyone’s heads).

Their unique style also became quite a talking point in pop culture, earning them appearances on major podcasts like Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE and Steve-O’s Wild Ride!

Since then, the pair have sparked a beef with TikTok star Bryce Hall, prompting Hall to challenge them to a two-on-one boxing match.

Advertisement

Months later, the rappers finally accepted his offer, although no date, venue, or other details have yet been revealed… but it’s looking like they could have another boxing venture in their sights already.

Read More: Logan Paul urges Canelo to fight Jake Paul after viral callout

In April 2022, it was announced that LiveOne & Propagate Content will be bringing influencer boxing from the internet to the small screen with a reality show all about the ongoing trend.

The show will pit 32 male and female influencers against each other in the boxing ring to crown two winners with a $1 million boxing contract for the new international Ultimate Social Boxing League, which LiveOne is expected to launch this summer.

Advertisement

While casting is still underway, LiveOne’s founder, Rob Ellin, isn’t opposed to taking on the Island Boys for this upcoming project, as told in an interview with TMZ.

“We want you,” Ellin said. “It looks great. It looks energetic. It looks like these guys have those promotional skills to have that energy of becoming a true brand. Steve Austin, right? The Rock. Hulk Hogan.”

“You want dolls made of you? You want a career? You want to build brands? You want to own tequila companies? Yeah, sure. But, you better get yourself into boxing shape,” he added.

No worries there, Ellin — the Island Boys have already uploaded their sparring footage to social media (although whether or not they’re up to snuff is still up in the air).

Advertisement

For now, it’s looking like the rap duo is adding another skill to their resume… even though it’s still unclear when exactly we’ll be seeing them step into the ring.