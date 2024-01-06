Kick instantly fires social media manager for “incest” Island Boys post

Kick’s social media manager has been terminated with “immediate effect” following an Island Boys post to their official social media account.

Rising streaming platform Kick has continued to grow as a true competitor to both Twitch and YouTube, even though it only released in October, 2022.

Despite its dramatic rise, which has seen leading streamers switch to the live platform, including xQc who signed his groundbreaking $100 million Kick deal, it has had its fair share of controversies.

Now, Kick has revealed they have fired their social media manager after they posted an Island Boys image of the two twin brothers kissing each other, which was soon deleted.

Kick terminates social media manager over “incest” Island Boys photo

The post made to Kick’s official Twitter/X account showed a photo of the brothers kissing one another, featuring the streaming platform’s typical black and white colored imagery and green square graphic overlayed.

It was then shortly deleted by the account, where they officially stated: “We apologize for the conduct displayed in our previous post featuring the Island Boys. Our social media manager has been terminated effective immediately.”

Hours later, Kick posted “they never changed the password,” suggesting that the social media manager in question had not actually left the company.

However, with the Island Boys post being deleted, and the original response statement not being removed at the time of writing, it has not been confirmed if it is still being managed by the same person.

The two viral sensations of Flyysouljah and Kodiyakredd catapulted themselves to internet stardom after a series of viral social media content. Since then, they have started OnlyFans accounts and shared content of them making out with each other, and according to Flyysouljah, their mom “doesn’t care.”