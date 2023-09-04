Island Boys “destroyed” Jack Doherty’s house in viral altercation

The Island Boys “destroyed” Jack Doherty’s house after getting into several altercations with people during a party that was live streamed to Doherty’s Kick channel.

Over the last couple of years, The Island Boys Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd have gained quite a bit of popularity, beginning with their “I’m an Island Boy” song that went viral on TikTok.

Since then, they’ve had several viral interactions with influencers, including Bryce Hall and George Janko. Just weeks ago, they also sparked backlash after starting an OnlyFans together.

Article continues after ad

Most recently, the Island Boys were at YouTuber Jack Doherty’s house party when they “destroyed” the house during several altercations with other guests at the party.

Article continues after ad

Island Boys go viral after altercation at house party

During the stream, the Island Boys were confronted over the recent launch of their OnlyFans, with other influencers yelling slurs towards the twin brothers.

Seconds later, punches and kicks began flying between them outside, which prompted security to step in and pull people away from each other.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Yo, stop, stop, stop,” yelled Jack. Everyone then went back inside, and the argument continued as one of the Island Boys threw what appeared to be a vase at the other influencers up the stairs.

Article continues after ad

The Island Boys proceeded to try to leave the house party before Jack went outside to try to get them to come back in.

Article continues after ad

Jack Doherty wanted them to stay, and Flyysoulja requested that Jack pay him $5,000 to do so. However, the twin brothers decided to leave the party for an unknown reason.

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.