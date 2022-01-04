Did Olivia Rodrigo break up with Adam Faze? Singer hints at split in interview

Fans are convinced that Driver’s License singer Olivia Rodrigo has parted ways with boyfriend Adam Faze, and a recent interview with British Vogue is only further fueling the flames.

In July 2021, 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo all but confirmed that she was dating 24-year-old producer Adam Faze after the two were caught locking lips by paparazzi.

This surprising development came after Rodrigo’s infamous drama with rumored ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett, with her viral song Driver’s License sparking speculation that the High School Musical: The Musical actor had dropped Rodrigo for actress Sabrina Carpenter.

Although both Bassett and Rodrigo denied these rumors, it was clear that Rodrigo had moved on… but now, fans are theorizing that she and Faze have broken up.

Viral TikTok sparks breakup rumors between Olivia Rodrigo & Adam Faze

A viral TikTok claims that Faze was spotted out with model Christine Burke during some New Year’s Eve festivities, while Rodrigo was purportedly celebrating with buddy Conan Gray.

While this is all speculation, fans are even more convinced in the wake of Rodrigo’s latest interview with British Vogue, where the star was asked about the “best way to get over someone.”

“Besides cutting off all contact, I think it’s important to not only forgive them, but forgive yourself for letting everything happen,” the singer answered. “That’s what I’ve learned.”

Many fans are taking this answer as confirmation that she and Faze have parted ways — but nothing has been officially confirmed from either party at the time of writing.

The last time either of these stars were seen together was in November, when the two were caught in the middle of a makeout session by photographers.

The fact that the couple didn’t spend New Year’s Eve together is certainly stirring the rumor pot among Rodrigo’s fanbase… but until either party confirms or denies the split, these rumors are just mere guesses.