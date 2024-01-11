Olivia Rodrigo reveals the one artist she’d love to duet with

At a recent red carpet event, Olivia Rodrigo revealed an artist she would love to duet with in the future.

Olivia Rodrigo has reached an impressive level of fame. Only two albums in, the pop singer has amassed a promising catalog of songs across Sour and Guts. And she’s only getting started.

Off the success of songs like “Vampire,” Rodrigo landed an armful of 2024 Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

In other exciting news, a collaboration could very well be on the horizon, as she revealed an artist she wouldn’t mind teaming up with.

Olivia Rodrigo would love to duet with this popular artist

During the Governors Awards on January 9, Olivia Rodrigo was asked about the one artist she would love to duet with at some point in the future.

“I love Noah Kahan,” she told Variety’s Marc Malkin. “I think he’s so great, and he’s very inspiring. One of these days.”

Kahan later responded in a quote post, writing, “Anytime friend!!”

Naturally, the news threw fans into a frenzy online.

“Noah, I need you to look deep into my soul and tell me ur not f*ckin around rn,” wrote one fan.

“Is this just marketing for something that’s already on the way I HOPE SO,” said another.

A third added, “Stop teasing us and just do it already.”

In the same Variety interview, Rodrigo admitted that she would love to make her acting comeback. “I love movies, I love telling stories,” she said. “I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or movie, that’s really something that really excites me.”

She added, “I really want to do a coming-of-age thing maybe before I’m actually of age. Maybe I am of age already.”