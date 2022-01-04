Wondering how to recover your TikTok account? We’ve got you covered when it comes to getting back onto your feed.

TikTok is undoubtedly one of the biggest entertainment apps in the world, with over 1 billion users getting their creative fix in 2021. While the app might be a revelation for quick bursts of fun, unfortunately, you may find yourself needing to recover your TikTok account.

Thankfully, getting back into your account is easier than you think. Here’s how to do it.

Contents

How to recover your TikTok account

There might be a few reasons why your account is inaccessible, from being banned to forgetting your password. However, recovering your TikTok account isn’t a daunting process, and can be completed in a few easy steps.

Open the TikTok app on your phone Tap the profile icon, and it will take you to the “log in” screen Tap the “already have an account?” option Tap “use phone/email/username” next If you signed up using an email or alternative method, you’ll need to tap that next Using the “email/username” option, tap “forgot password?” Tap either “phone” or “email” to request a password reset link Once you’ve received your verification code, enter this within the app Reset your password and you’re back in!

How to recover a deactivated TikTok account

If you deactivated your TikTok account and had a change of heart, you can recover your account within 30 days. Here’s what you need to do:

Open the TikTok app on your phone Tap the profile icon, and it will take you to the “log in” screen Tap the “already have an account?” option Tap “use phone/email/username” next If you signed up using an email or alternative method, you’ll need to tap that next The “reactivate” option will appear now

What if I can’t use my email or phone number?

Sometimes unexpected difficulties can arise when it comes to getting your TikTok account back. If you’re experiencing any issues, or can’t use your email or phone number, you can use the official TikTok form to send off a request.

Bear in mind that it can take some time to get a response, but you’ll be back up and running in no time.