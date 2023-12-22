How old is Olivia Rodrigo?

Olivia Rodrigo made a big splash in pop music, but she’s not new to the limelight. She’s been acting and singing for years—but how old is the young pop star?

While pop star Olivia Rodrigo had acted in Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark, her big break didn’t come until High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which she played the starring role Nini Salazar-Roberts. Her star catapulted into the sky, and it was the perfect set-up for a pop career.

When “Driver’s License” dropped, many speculated it was targeted at her ex and fellow High School Musical cast member, Joshua Bassett, who was rumored to be seeing Sabrina Carpenter. The controversy stoked the flames of the song’s success and positioned Rodrigo as one of the most promising acts of the last decade.

Today, Rodrigo is one of the biggest stars on the planet. Between two studio albums, Sour and Guts, she planted her flag in pop music and demonstrated she is going nowhere anytime soon. She’s here to stay.

Instagram: oliviarodrigo The album covers for GUTS and SOUR

When is Olivia Rodrigo’s birthday?

An only child, Olivia Rodrigo was born to Chris and Jennifer Rodrigo in Murrieta, California. Her parents lived a meager life, as a family therapist and schoolteacher, respectively. Her parents were encouraging of her precocious talents, so much so that they enrolled Rodrigo in voice lessons when she was just 5 years old.

The singer-songwriter was born on February 20, 2003, which makes her 20 years old at the time of writing.

Needless to say, she’s grown up in the spotlight and felt the pressures of the entertainment business more than most. “When you’re in the industry, you’re sort of treated like a child but expected to act like an adult,” she told Teen Vogue. “That’s a really terrifying thought, to think that I’m not allowed to make any mistakes, because I think that’s how you grow as a person.”

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.