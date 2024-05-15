Olivia Rodrigo mortified after on-stage wardrobe malfunction almost ends in disaster

Olivia Rodrigo was left mortified after suffering a wardrobe malfunction that almost ended in a disaster while she was performing at her sold-out concert at London’s O2 Arena.

During her performance on May 14, the ‘Vampire’ singer was delivering an energetic rendition of her hit song ‘Love Is Embarrassing’ when her black leather crop top suddenly came undone.

Luckily for the 21-year-old, she had her back turned to the crowd of thousands, and quickly reached behind herself to make sure the top didn’t slip off her shoulders. She continued the song, not missing a single lyric while protecting her modesty.

Rodrigo then moved towards the center of the stage, clutching her mic and holding the top to her chest. A backup dancer then tried to help her reattach the top while continuing to dance. “This is f**king embarrassing woohoo!” the Grammy winner said, as she struggled to contain her laughter.

After the song came to an end, the mortified ‘Happier’ hitmaker told her fans, “I almost flashed you guys but it’s OK now,” before hurrying off to fix the mishap.

A video of the incident was shared on TikTok by concert-goer Marta Matias and has since gone viral with over 931,000 views. Many viewers in the comments praised the backup dancer for assisting Rodrigo while dancing at the same time.

“The dancer is awesome trying to fix it while vibing,” one fan wrote. “The song choice is one thing. But can we talk about how professional she and her dancer was,” another shared. “The hair toss on beat that her dancer did [laughing face emoji] so real for that,” a third added.

Tuesday was Olivia Rodrigo’s first show out of four in London as part of her sold-out Guts World Tour, which spans 77 stops across North America and Europe.