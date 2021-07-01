Is Olivia Rodrigo dating Adam Faze? Viral videos fuel rumors

Fans think that viral sensation Olivia Rodrigo could be in a new relationship after she was spotted getting close to producer Adam Faze at the Space Jam 2 event.

While Olivia was already popular thanks to her starring role in Disney’s ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,’ the internet went crazy when she released her song ‘Drivers License,’ which swept the charts and now has over 245 million views on YouTube.

The popularity of the song led to a lot of speculation about the young star’s love life, with many thinking the song could have been written about co-star Joshua Bassett.

Although that particular part of the drama has died down amid Olivia releasing her wildly popular debut album SOUR, many fans are still keeping a close eye out for any news when it comes to her relationship status.

Now, after she attended the Space Jam 2 event with stars like Lil Huddy and Charli D’Amelio, many think that Olivia could be involved with a producer by the name of Adam Faze.

Videos captured at the event show the man alleged to be Adam with his arm apparently around the star, and paparazzi videos show the pair together.

However, some have raised issues with a potential age gap between the pair. Olivia is 18-years-old, and a viral TikTok video alleges that Adam could be 24-years-old, based on old information from his Forbes writer bio.

Not much is known about the producer, leading to a lot of interest from fans online, but neither party has confirmed any romantic involvement with each other at the time of writing.

As the videos from the event continue to pick up traction online, many will be wondering if the star plans on speaking about it publicly, but in the meantime, many will no doubt be keeping an eye out to see if the pair appear together at any other events.