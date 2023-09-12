Did Markiplier really get into a fight? Viral video explained

Fans are convinced that Markiplier got into a fistfight in the middle of the street, thanks to a viral video circulating social media — but is it real?

Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach is one of YouTube’s most prominent creators. He’s been on the platform for over ten years and has accrued over 35 million subscribers in that time.

Mark is best known for his playthroughs of horror games — in particular, titles like Five Nights at Freddy’s and smaller indie horror experiences. That’s not all; Mark has also gone on to create a few interactive web series, such as In Space with Markiplier and A Heist with Markiplier.

Now, the YouTuber is making his very own feature film based on the popular indie horror game ‘Iron Lung,’ and is rumored to be playing a cameo role in the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s movie… but fans were shocked when they thought they saw him scrapping in the street before these projects could be released.

YouTube: Markiplier Markiplier is a well-known YouTuber who exploded in popularity after playing the Five Night’s at Freddy’s games back in the late 2010’s.

Fans convinced Markiplier got into street fight in viral video

On September 11, Twitter user Boer posted a video of two men duking it out in the middle of the road during the day. The clip was also notably reposted by internet commentator Def Noodles, who captioned it: “Markiplier drops man who attacked him after traffic dispute. Did Mark get the W?”

In the video, one of the men — who looks remarkably like Markiplier — manages to apprehend his opponent and slams him on the pavement WWE-style. “F*ck you!” the guy yells before apparently walking back to his vehicle.

Although the man’s stature and dark, wavy hair certainly pin him as a dead-ringer for the famous YouTube star, most netizens agree that this is not Markiplier. A closer look through the footage shows that the guy’s beard and build are different from his famous YouTube counterpart (and we just can’t see a peaceful guy like Markiplier powerbombing a dude into the road, no matter how mad he gets).

However, that isn’t stopping some netizens from being fooled by the viral clip, with some shocked at the faux-Mark’s fighting skills.

“Damn… Markiplier [would] make a killing in the UFC if he joined,” one user wrote.

“My dumb a** thought that was actually Mark for a second,” another said.

“Wait is this actually Markiplier?” another asked. “Holy shit, he can fight!”

Still, many others were quick to assure other fans that this isn’t actually him — although they admit the resemblance is somewhat uncanny.

For Mark’s part, he’s claimed in the past that he has no interest in getting in on the influencer-boxing trend… but he’s already suffering some physical beatdowns after performing his own stunts in his upcoming movie, one of which injured his back.