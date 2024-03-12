Markiplier claims Iron Lung movie is “close to done”

YouTube star Markiplier says his Iron Lung movie is “close to done” in his latest update about the film after taking a week off from uploading videos.

Markiplier is taking a big leap from his status as one of YouTube’s top gaming creators to become an actor, director, and producer of his first major film: ‘Iron Lung.’

Mark first announced the flick in 2023 to surprise and acclaim from fans. The movie, based on an indie horror game of the same name, is set to release in theaters “soon” — but it’s been a while since he gave his viewers a proper update about it.

Article continues after ad

Although the YouTuber has been discussing the film’s status on his podcasts, fans noticed that he hadn’t uploaded a proper video in about seven days, a streak he broke late on March 11 with some long-awaited news about the movie.

YouTube: Markiplier

Markiplier says Iron Lung movie production is in its “final stretch”

In his video, Mark admitted that he was “tired” from working so hard on the movie on top of his various other projects and claimed that Iron Lung is in its “final stretch” — but he still has “so much more” to do before it’s ready for release.

Article continues after ad

He also admitted that working on the film has “been a bear” for him, describing the process as a “big, cement block tied to each shoe.”

Article continues after ad

Although he currently has his frustrations with the flick and isn’t convinced it’s “good” enough in its current state, he’s dedicated to seeing it through to the end and show his viewers “something cool.”

That’s not all; Mark also teased that he may work on more films in the future. “If this goes the way that it seems to be going, I’ll get to do it again,” he laughed. “And I look forward to it.”

“When I say I love doing this… you can’t tell me that I’m not telling the truth, ’cause I really can’t wait to do it all over again.”

Article continues after ad

Mark went on to say that he’s going to take a “break” after Iron Lung releases to primarily focus on making YouTube videos and help other creators on their projects.

Article continues after ad

For now, that’s all the info we have about Iron Lung’s current state, and it looks like fans are more than willing to wait for Mark as he cooks up a highly-anticipated horror extravaganza that he’s even put himself in harm’s way to make as perfect as possible.