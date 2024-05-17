Markiplier finally returns to YouTube with good news about Iron Lung movie

Markiplier has finally returned to YouTube after taking a month off to focus on his first major film, Iron Lung. And he has come with good news.

Based on the iconic 2022 horror game, Markiplier first announced he would be producing Iron Lung in 2023 and making the switch from YouTuber to actor and director in the film industry.

Fans have already been treated to a teaser trailer back in April 2023, and an official trailer on October 15, 2023. The popular YouTuber then took a break from posting videos on the platform shortly after revealing the movie was “close to done.”

However, after just over a month of absence, Markiplier is back with a new gameplay video featuring the 2D horror “job simulator,” That’s Not My Neighbor. And he opened with some good news about Iron Lung.

“Welcome to That’s Not My Neighbor and also, welcome to the me that is done with the final stretch of the movie,” Markiplier announced, celebrating with confetti and blood splatters edited over the video. “Yay.”

He then offered insight into what the big news meant for fans eagerly awaiting Iron Lung. And while he was finished with the film’s final stretch, Markiplied shared that “It doesn’t mean that it’s going to come out next week.”

“If you were thinking that that’s what was going to happen, you were wrong. Wrong about many things,” he said jokingly.

Markiplier then addressed his absence from YouTube, stating it had been “so long” since he recorded any content for the platform and that he “can’t even explain why it’s been difficult… to do anything other than work on the movie.”

“Let me just say, I’ve been busy,” Markiplier teased. “You remember that video that I put out that was ‘I was tired’… That was real and I was and there’s such a thing as doing too much.”

Going on to play That’s Not My Neighbor, Markiplier did mention Iron Lung again at the conclusion of his video. (See topic at 28:34)

“It’s good to be able to actually breathe again in terms of movie production. Can’t wait for you guys to see it, it’s very cool.”