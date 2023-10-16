Markiplier drops new bloody trailer for Iron Lung movie

Markiplier returned to YouTube after a lengthy absence to drop a brand-new trailer for his upcoming film, Iron Lung — and it lives up to his claims of being one of the bloodiest horror movies yet.

Markiplier is one of YouTube’s most prominent content creators, boasting over 35 million dedicated subscribers after over ten years of making videos on the platform.

However, he’s branched out from his horror game playthroughs to take on other major projects over the years, such as his interactive series ‘A Heist with Markiplier’ and ‘In Space with Markiplier’ (the latter of which was nominated for an Emmy).

Now, Mark is making his ‘mark’ on the film industry by creating his very own feature film, ‘Iron Lung.’ The movie, based on David Szymanski’s famous indie horror game of the same name, is already a highly-anticipated release —and fans have finally gotten a good look at what they can expect with a brand-new trailer.

YouTube: Markiplier Markiplier is a world-famous YouTuber who’s branching in the movie biz with his very first film, ‘Iron Lung.’

Markiplier’s Iron Lung movie “coming soon to theaters”

Although Mark had uploaded a short trailer for the flick back in April, he dropped an ‘official’ teaser for the upcoming film on October 14.

This new trailer shows the main character, played by Mark himself, standing in a massive pool of blood — presumably, the blood ocean found in the Iron Lung game.

“This is not an expedition,” Mark says while ominous music plays. “It’s an execution. When they put you in here, they don’t want you to return. And even if you do, and even if they keep their promises, what freedom waits for you?”

Mark’s dialogue seems to be taken from the Iron Lung game itself, from a note that players find on the floor of the haphazardly-built submarine they pilot at the bottom of a bloody ocean on a desolate moon.

Although Mark’s latest trailer didn’t include a release date, the YouTuber did say that the film is “coming soon to theaters.”

That’s not all; Mark’s trailer seems to live up to his claims of possibly breaking the world record for most blood in a horror movie, something that actually got the YouTuber hospitalized.

Fans are more excited than ever for Mark’s project following his newest trailer. For more news and information about Markiplier’s Iron Lung movie, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto.