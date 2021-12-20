Destiny reveals his nightmares about Twitch streamers bullying him

Twitch streamer Steven ‘Destiny’ Bonnell revealed that he’s been dealing with nightmares of other big-name streamers bullying him while he sleeps.

Bonnell has gained popularity on the Amazon-owned site over the years for his political commentary, as well as back and forth interactions with creators like Hasan, Mizkif, nmplol, and more.

However, his interactions aren’t always positive. On December 9, Mizkif had to mute his stream audio after Destiny made a comment about his “dogs**t” sponsor.

Destiny revealed to his chat while streaming on December 20 that he keeps having nightmares of other streamers bullying him, including Mizkif and xQc.

Advertisement

Destiny being bullied by other streamers

He explained: “Dude, I keep having bad dreams of streamers bullying me. I went to visit xQc’s house, and me, Mizkif, and he all drove to his house. They were both making fun of me while we were driving because their cars are so fast and I had my Focus RS and they kept making fun of me.”

The dream didn’t stop there, as he claimed Mizkif and xQc made fun of his car because it was “blue like his coat” and “so slow.”

As he explained they finally arrived at xQc’s house, he added: “When we finally get to the house, they swatted themselves because they knew I was concealed carrying [a weapon]. When the swat team showed up, they all started to beat me up.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Destiny also mentioned that after the swat team showed up in his dream, the group made fun of him for concealed carrying a weapon, using insults like “dumb f**k” and “loser.”

Bonnell isn’t always full of negative interactions, however. On December 18, the Twitch streamer made a similarly named creator lose their mind after he raided her with hundreds of his viewers.