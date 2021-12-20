Viral TikTok claims Jake Paul’s KO victory over Woodley was rigged

Jake Paul stunned the boxing world with his incredible knockout against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch, but a new theory claiming the knockout was rigged has gone viral on TikTok.

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul managed to put his feud with Tyron Woodley to rest by literally putting the former UFC Welterweight champion to sleep in the sixth round.

The KO was applauded by many throughout social media as the YouTuber improved his record to 5-0. This was even as Tyron had a whopping $500,000 bonus on the line if he were to score a knockout against his adversary.

However, now that the dust has settled, some fans think that the KO may not be as legitimate as it seemed and have pushed a new conspiracy theory suggesting it was staged.

Viral TikTok claims Jake Paul’s KO was staged

In a viral video uploaded by user noahaustinlive, it’s alleged that Paul “turned his gloves inside to let Woodley know when to let his arm down.”

Basically, the theory is that Jake Paul motioned for Woodley to lower his defenses so he could be rocked by a huge right hand and fall to the mat in a heap.

Despite the clip gaining traction over the platform, not everyone is buying the theory with many rushing to defend Jake Paul in the comments.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

“There’s always that one person just admit it Jake won,” a user commented with many others voicing similar sentiments.

“Just accept the fact that Jake won, bruh,” another wrote, disregarding claims that the bout was staged.

So far, Paul hasn’t addressed rumors that his KO was fake, but the YouTuber has defended himself against such claims in the past.

It will be fun to see what’s next for Jake Paul’s boxing career as the 5-0 fighter looks ahead to the new year and potential bouts against Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal on the horizon.