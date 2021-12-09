Mizkif cuts Twitch stream audio after Destiny roasts “dogs**t” sponsor

Twitch star Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo cut his stream audio after Steven ‘Destiny’ Bonnell began criticizing Chipotle, who sponsors Mizkif.

Mizkif’s channel has become one of the biggest on all of Twitch. He recently reached 1.6 million followers on the platform, putting him in the top 150 of all according to TwitchTracker.

He’s also nabbed a huge sponsor in Chipotle, who even gave him his own “Mizkif Burrito Card” to honor the partnership.

Miz was joined by fellow Twitch streamer Destiny when things quickly hit the fan.

None of my viewers can say I fell off because now im technically a celebrity Thank you @ChipotleTweets !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#ad pic.twitter.com/6ePuMznr6e — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) December 8, 2021

Mizkif Destiny sponsor debacle

Destiny, Alinity, and Malina swung by Mizkif’s streamer house on December 8 to hang out and stream.

Mizkif asked Destiny, “Let me ask you a couple of questions”, to which Destiny instantly replied: “About Chipotle? Because I can talk for a long time about Chipotle. Chipotle has really good food when it’s not dogs**t. Why is the consistency of Chipotle so f**king bad?”

Right after Destiny trashed Chipotle, Mizkif cut the audio of the stream to stop the bad-mouthing of his brand new sponsor.

Chipotle is both a sponsor of Mizkif’s and the gaming organization he is co-founder of, One True King, which explains why he wouldn’t want any disparaging comments about them to be said on his stream.

Destiny was clearly trolling him, which led to this hilarious moment.

Thankfully, Miz cut Destiny off before he could say anything more damaging.